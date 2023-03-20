Pret launched delivery today with Talabat. Everything in the store seemed to be available through the app, although I couldn’t find the soups so maybe those aren’t going to be delivered. Here is the Talabat link.
Update: Pret reached out to me to let me know that soups are available daily but from 11AM onwards.
One reply on “Pret A Manger Now Delivers”
Love this place. Excellent friendly staff and tasty stuff.
I heard they’re planning on opening other branches as well as part of their 2023 expansion.
Can’t wait for something to be opened up fahaheel side, so that it’s closer to work.