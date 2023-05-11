Movies Showing in Kuwait this Weekend

The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Assassin

BlackBerry (7.7)

My Fairy Troublemaker (5.3)

Ride On (7.2)

The Pope’s Exorcist (6.1)

The Locksmith (4.7)

The Portable Door (6.0)

Trauma Therapy: Psychosis (4.5)

Other Movies Showing:

Air (7.7)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (7.6)

Evil Dead Rise (7.7)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (8.3)

Guy Ritchie’s the Covenant (8.5)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (8.2)

The Black Demon (4.2)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (7.4

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Aladdin – 1992 (8.0)

Jumanji – 1995 (7.0)