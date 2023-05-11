Grand Mosque Tour this Saturday

The Aware Center is holding a Grand Mosque tour in English this coming Saturday, May 13th at 10:00 AM.

The tour will take you through the Arabic calligraphy exhibition, the main prayer hall, and the Emir’s hall.

Dress Code: No sleeveless shirts nor shorts for men, and full-length cloaks and headscarves for women

Parking: Available at gate 5

Meeting Point: Main Gate of the Grand mosque opposite Burgan Bank

Meeting Time: 9:45 AM

These tours aren’t held every weekend and aren’t always in English so don’t miss it if you’ve been meaning to go. Registration is required but this is a free tour. To register click here.