Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Quite a few things happening this weekend, check out the list below and let me know if I missed anything.
Thursday, May 11
The Perfume Exhibition
Summer & Sea Expo
Al Khiran Marina Market
Shlonik? Healing Circle
Oud Fashion Talks
Bloom Music Night
Friday, May 12
The Perfume Exhibition
Summer & Sea Expo
Al Khiran Marina Market
International Aquathlon Championship
Oud Fashion Talks
Havana Night – Painting Experience
Cars N Coffee
Saturday, May 13
The Perfume Exhibition
Summer & Sea Expo
Al Khiran Marina Market
Guided Tour: Grand Mosque
Seashell Symphony Painting Event
Acrylic Pouring Workshop
Storytime: Z is for Moose
Feeding the Sharks
The Art of Surrender
Exhibitions:
An Oasis in the Desert of My Soul
Hundred Best Arabic Posters by 100/100
I am Every Woman by Rasa Romanova
Voices of the Occupation by AUK