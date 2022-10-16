Aquapark which was the first water park in Kuwait got demolished a couple of years ago and just reopened again but with a new name, Bay Zero. I never went to the original Aquapark so I have no attachment to the old name or place but I do prefer the name Aquapark that’s for sure. The new park has been rebuilt from the ground up and is still the largest water park in Kuwait.
They’re open daily from 10AM to 10PM and the ticket price is 6KD (free for children under 4 years). Ladies’ day is currently still not available but will be available soon. Bay Zero is located right next to the Kuwait Towers, here is the link to Google Maps and they’re on Instagram @BayZeroKuwait
Good timing too! Only a few months away from Winter! /sarcasm
Any idea if it is handicapped accessible in any way?
I’m trying to remember if I walked down or up any steps when I went in, I think I did. Best to ask them on instagram, they responded to me within a day when I got in touch with them.
“…is still the largest water park in Kuwait.”
Because it is the ONLY water park in Kuwait 🤭
😂🤣😂🤣
funny AFFF
well maybe only one left, there used to be Messila Water Village but that was also demolished
https://goo.gl/maps/brYzBWbE2q1UC9xX9
It should’ve been called, “AKUWATIC” or something like that lol