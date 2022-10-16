This isn’t really “new” news but Khyber, one of the oldest Indian restaurants and the best chicken tikka restaurant in Kuwait closed down their Kuwait City location earlier this year and moved to Hawalli. I hadn’t gone back since covid so was surprised when I got to their city location to find a sign saying they moved.
The new location isn’t really as cozy or charming looking as their old city location, but the food is still the same and their spicy tikka still is the best.
If you’ve never had their chicken tikka you should definitely try them out. As an added bonus their new location is right next door to the kunafa place Nafeeseh so you can also pass by afterwards for dessert. Khyber is open from 11AM to 11PM and here is their location on Google Maps.
It’s funny you’ve put this up
Went to Khyber yesterday and took pictures as I was just as fascinated
True that, their chicken tikka tastes just as good 👍
I like the new set up tho. It’s a cosier place
Prices are ridiculously high tho, remember Khyber being a cheap and tasty place
The new location of khyber not as cozy as the old but the spicy chicken Tikka of khyber is still the best in kuwait…My fav ❤️❤️
Price high, not as tast as before. they need to come back.
Iam a very old Kyber fan .
Don’t recommend a dine in, but try out paratha king in salmiya, one of the tastier chicken tikkas.
Have you tried white rose?
Daaaammmmnnnn…. didn’t expect you to know that place
Expensive AFFF !
Guys chill they increased their tikka price by just 150 fils. It used to be 850fils and they made it 1KD which is fine considering inflation, new location etc..
unacceptable !
I too went to the old place like 2 months ago and found out they were closed. Found the new location and it was as you said not as cozy as the old place. The new place though was quite nice actually. I guess they went with the times and upgraded.
Was however thoroughly disappointed that the Tikka was not what I had always known it to be. The Tikka was not as yummy and juicy as it used to be; matter of fact it was pretty dry and the poori was super dry. So if the owners are reading this. Here are my 2 cents.. love the new place; the location is also convenient for me since I don’t have to drive all the way into the city, but please get the old cook back because today’s Tikka is missing the old zing that it used to have.
White rose has got some best Chicken tikka in salmiya. It is 900 fils per pc. best bread to go is “Poori”
I second that, White rose has the best Chicken Tikka in Kuwait, the price is not 900 fils any more it is 1kd now…