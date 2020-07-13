Aqua Park Demolished Post by Mark I’ve never been to Aqua Park and don’t think it’s a landmark so I have no feelings about this. Link Mark2020-07-13T07:58:42+03:00Jul 13, 2020|6 Comments Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditGoogle+PinterestEmail About the Author: Mark 6 Comments Faisal July 13, 2020 at 8:08 am - Reply It’s been rebuilt and upgraded P71 July 13, 2020 at 8:52 am - Reply Never been to Aqua Park either but that’s lowkey sad. What’s next? Hawally Park? Nasser July 13, 2020 at 9:06 am - Reply The problem with theme parks, is they are not very easy to refurbish, mostly because the space is taken up by rides. Once these rides start to become old and outdated (if they are not maintained for properly), the best option is to remove them. Once you do that, you begin to have a pretty big empty space So demolishing a rebuilding an amusement/theme park is not always a bad thing BraveArc July 13, 2020 at 9:29 am - Reply I’m confused. Is it closed down and being removed entirely from that area? In which case WTFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF. I have so many memories from there. Loved going there every summer. Or is it being renovated? In which case, CAN”T WAIT to see what’s new. Kuwait July 13, 2020 at 10:30 am - Reply Yeah tear that shit down, no millennial tears or petition for this one. Cupajoe July 13, 2020 at 10:36 am - Reply That place was a pile of junk and im glad its been demolished. It doesnt belong right under a landmark. This should be a nice public park like Al Shaheed. Leave A Comment Cancel replyComment Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
It’s been rebuilt and upgraded
Never been to Aqua Park either but that’s lowkey sad. What’s next? Hawally Park?
The problem with theme parks, is they are not very easy to refurbish, mostly because the space is taken up by rides. Once these rides start to become old and outdated (if they are not maintained for properly), the best option is to remove them. Once you do that, you begin to have a pretty big empty space
So demolishing a rebuilding an amusement/theme park is not always a bad thing
I’m confused. Is it closed down and being removed entirely from that area? In which case WTFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF. I have so many memories from there. Loved going there every summer.
Or is it being renovated? In which case, CAN”T WAIT to see what’s new.
Yeah tear that shit down, no millennial tears or petition for this one.
That place was a pile of junk and im glad its been demolished. It doesnt belong right under a landmark. This should be a nice public park like Al Shaheed.