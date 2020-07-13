Ever since Alshaya shut down a bunch of their restaurants in Avenues I’ve been curious to see who will take over those prime locations. The first one seems to be Adidas, they’ve taken over the Café Coco location in Phase 3 across from Harvey Nichols.

I’ve heard rumors about whos taken over some of the other locations but nothing solid yet. I do know that Avenues is asking the new tenants to put up their coming soon hoardings right away so we’ll soon know whos opening what and where.