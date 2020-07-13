Does anyone know who used to own the following music stores in Salmiya:
Swan Lake (bought my first tape from there)
Bells (bought my first CD from there)
Soul II Soul (bought my first record from there)
If you do please connect me with them since I’d like to write about them.
If anyone remembers there was that one walking tunnel (where the signal that goes to qatar street and gulf road, to and from marina mall) and right after it on the right there was a music shop that sold mostly hiphop tapes and cds? was a staple in my high school years sirca 98-2000
It was called Subway, never went to it but that area was all shisha places back in 95 and 96 so me and my friends used to hang out there. Actually have a photo somewhere on my Facebook page taken there