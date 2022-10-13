Below is this weekend’s list of events and activities, if I missed anything, please let me know in the comments:
Thursday, Oct 13
Classical Music Concert: The Four Seasons
Flamenco Performance by Arsa Toma
Bazzar Expo
Al Mulla Automobiles Padel Tournament
4th Asian U18 Athletics Championships
Space Month at Scientific Center
Meditative Coloring Workshop
Ceramics Workshop: Mud Vessel
Friday, Oct 14
Q8 Moto Academy Season Opening
Classical Music Concert: The Four Seasons
Bazzar Expo
4th Asian U18 Athletics Championships
Space Month at Scientific Center
ABBA Tribute Band Live in Kuwait
Saturday, Oct 15
Bazzar Expo
Sailing: Saturday Sunset Cruising
Workshop: Inkle Loom Weaving
4th Asian U18 Athletics Championships
Impression: Storytelling with Humood Al Khudher
Trash Tag Beach Cleanup
Space Month at Scientific Center
Exhibitions
Matter of Material – Sculptures from CAP Collection.
Warhol of Arabia by Raed Yassin
Activities
Ascend Rock Climbing
Cable Park
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Little Jungle
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Try Windsurfing
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
