Below is this weekend’s list of events and activities, if I missed anything, please let me know in the comments:

Thursday, Oct 13

Classical Music Concert: The Four Seasons

Flamenco Performance by Arsa Toma

Bazzar Expo

Al Mulla Automobiles Padel Tournament

4th Asian U18 Athletics Championships

Space Month at Scientific Center

Meditative Coloring Workshop

Ceramics Workshop: Mud Vessel

Friday, Oct 14

Q8 Moto Academy Season Opening

Classical Music Concert: The Four Seasons

Bazzar Expo

4th Asian U18 Athletics Championships

Space Month at Scientific Center

ABBA Tribute Band Live in Kuwait

Saturday, Oct 15

Bazzar Expo

Sailing: Saturday Sunset Cruising

Workshop: Inkle Loom Weaving

4th Asian U18 Athletics Championships

Impression: Storytelling with Humood Al Khudher

Trash Tag Beach Cleanup

Space Month at Scientific Center

Exhibitions

Matter of Material – Sculptures from CAP Collection.

Warhol of Arabia by Raed Yassin

Activities

Ascend Rock Climbing

Cable Park

Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club

Indoor Karting

Little Jungle

Murouj Farm

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Try Windsurfing

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum

Tareq Rajab Museum