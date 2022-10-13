The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:
Blackout (3.8)
Halloween Ends (N/A)
The Good House (7.0)
The Stranger (7.3)

Other Movies Showing:
Amsterdam (5.7)
Barbie: Mermaid Power (6.5)
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (N/A)
DC League of Super-Pets (7.9)
Don’t Worry Darling (6.3)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (7.1)
Smile (6.6)
Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet (4.7)
The Dark Knight Rises – Rerelease (8.4)
The Woman King (6.3)
Ticket to Paradise (6.3)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Classic Movies Showing:
Léon: The Professional (8.5)
The Shining (8.4)

The films below are also showing at the JACC Cinema:

Classic & Indie Films Showing:
Casablanca (8.5)
Costa Brava Lebanon (6.8)

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.