The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Blackout (3.8)
Halloween Ends (N/A)
The Good House (7.0)
The Stranger (7.3)
Other Movies Showing:
Amsterdam (5.7)
Barbie: Mermaid Power (6.5)
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (N/A)
DC League of Super-Pets (7.9)
Don’t Worry Darling (6.3)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (7.1)
Smile (6.6)
Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet (4.7)
The Dark Knight Rises – Rerelease (8.4)
The Woman King (6.3)
Ticket to Paradise (6.3)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Classic Movies Showing:
Léon: The Professional (8.5)
The Shining (8.4)
The films below are also showing at the JACC Cinema:
Classic & Indie Films Showing:
Casablanca (8.5)
Costa Brava Lebanon (6.8)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
Movie recommendation:
-Nimic (2019) (short). Yorgos Lanthimos is my new favourite director.
Mark did you watch beer run movie? Was zac efron funny?
nope, I decided to watch House of Gucci instead but found it pretty lame so stopped that like 30 mins in.