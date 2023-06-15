Movies Showing in Kuwait this Weekend

The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Elemental (6.8)

Kandahar (6.2)

The Flash (N/A)

Other Movies Showing:

Fast X (6.2)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (8.3)

Guy Ritchie’s the Covenant (8.5)

Just Super (6.4)

Sisu (7.0)

The Boogeyman (6.2)

The Little Mermaid (7.2)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (7.4

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (6.5)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Cast Away (7.8)

The Last of the Mohicans (7.7)

Tarzan – 1999 (7.3)