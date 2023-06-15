The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Elemental (6.8)
Kandahar (6.2)
The Flash (N/A)
Other Movies Showing:
Fast X (6.2)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (8.3)
Guy Ritchie’s the Covenant (8.5)
Just Super (6.4)
Sisu (7.0)
The Boogeyman (6.2)
The Little Mermaid (7.2)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (7.4
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (6.5)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Cast Away (7.8)
The Last of the Mohicans (7.7)
Tarzan – 1999 (7.3)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
2 replies on “Movies Showing in Kuwait this Weekend”
Movie recommendations:
– Climax (2018) one of the best movies i watched this year
– Master Gardener (2022) similar story to Eastern Promises
Fast X was a fun watch.
Kandahar should be available tomorrow as a digital release or stream.
I need a good scifi i haven’t watch yet. Been on a scifi run recently.