VOX has launched a special experience for children with sensory challenges. On the first Saturday of every month, VOX will now have a special showing for children with sensory disorders such as autism:

While the typical cinema environment can be stressful for guests with sensory sensitivities, our Sensory Friendly Screenings provide a safe and comfortable environment, including keeping the house lights on (dimmed) throughout the film, lowering the audio volume, removing the advertisements and trailers before the film, and ensuring a reduced number of guests in the auditorium.

The movie screenings will have increased auditorium lighting, a lower volume, and a smaller crowd. For more information, click here.