Since the British Pound is so low right now I figured I’d post a reminder about the fact that you can order stuff from Amazon UK to Kuwait directly.
Why should you order from Amazon UK?
- As of this post, 1KD = £3
- When you ship stuff to Kuwait directly, the 20% VAT is removed reducing the price considerably
- Even after shipping and local customs, the price pretty much evens out to the UK listed price
This works best with expensive items since the more expensive the item, the more money you save with the VAT removed. The money saved with the VAT you then put towards the shipping cost. This obviously doesn’t work on everything but its worth giving a shot.
How do you guarantee the vendor will use a reputable courier? ( e.g DHL, TNT, Aramex) and not risk it getting lost in Kuwait post system?
Would using the US address with Shop&Ship have the same VAT benefit?
Amazon ships using courier not postal service and that’s reflected in the shipping price. I don’t think Amazon UK ships to the US but even if they did, it would end up costing you a lot more since you have to pay to ship to US, and then pay to ship to Kuwait. I don’t see why you’d do that when they can ship directly to you…
I believe Shop&Ship has a UK forwarding address
Yup they do but you’ll pay more shipping through that since you’ll miss out on the 20% vat discount
That makes sense. maybe cause I’m so used to using cheapest delivery for shop&ship.
@Tron if it gets lost Amazon is the easiest place to get refunds from. I haven’t ordered personally but shipping to Shop&Ship won’t be as cheap since they’ll charge a small premium
I once ordered from Amazon UK around early 2017, and it was sent to the post, and my items were sent in multiple packages, and one item never came to me. I tried to complain to Amazon UK, but I couldn’t get my message through. Since then I never ordered from the site.
did you order books or electronics?
Maybe you ordered from a vendor and that’s why they sent it by post? If the item ships from amazon warehouses you’re guaranteed to get your order or at least a refund if doesn’t arrive.
oh yeah good point, that might explain it
After paying the shipping charges from Amazon, are you liable for more custom charges when they deliver the items to your door?
Amazon includes customs deposit, they refund what is left after paying customs