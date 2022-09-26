I was picking up breakfast from Mcdonald’s next to the Kuwait Towers when I spotted this large military-like truck parked across from Mcdonald’s. I knew it wasn’t military because it had German plates on it and the words tourist printed in large near the front along with a German flag, I snapped a few photos and then later once back home decided to google it.
Turns out the truck is a MAN KAT 8×8 and is being driven around the world by a German lady called Petra. She started her journey on June 2020 and is currently in Kuwait having come from Iran.
I found a video on YouTube where she gives a tour of her truck and you can check that out below although it’s in German (inside tour starts at 19:30).
If you want to follow Petra on her journey or want to check out photos from her previous trips, her Instagram is @katweltreise
This woman has bigger balls than any man I know. Driving this thing through Iran as a female blonde foreigner is next level.
She probably does have much bigger balls than all of you above. At least she is doing something productive in her life instead of being useless keyboard warriors
A dream to tour the world like this. But unfortunately I can’t.
1. I have a kid
2. My wife hates motorhomes of any sort.