The Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 was announced and although Kuwait Airways was nowhere near the top of the list, they did make it as one of the top 10 most improved airlines for 2022. Kuwait Airways moved up from 179th place to 76th place which is 103 places in just a year. This year’s best airline on the other hand award went to Qatar Airways while Emirates came in third place.
Here is a link to the top 10 most improved airlines list.
and Here is a link to the “World’s Top 100 Airlines in 2022” list.
It’s probably been 10 years I haven’t traveled on Kuwait Airways, been traveling Qatar Airways since and nothing can beat Qatar Airways, say their aircraft, inflight service, airport or lounge!
10th most improved airline
I love Kuwait Airways, they’ve been doing really great recently
The Airline is investing in cabin training along with the delivery of new airplanes such as A330-900 Neo & A321Neo the travel experience will improve significantly, The biggest improvement will be the inauguration of T2 many new services will be added and further improve.
i think only 800 neos not the 900s (as they already have the b777-300er) along with more a320neos (both induction is in process), followed by a350 & a321.
and yes there is substantial improvement in their services since their fleet renewal commenced.