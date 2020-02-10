The picture above is my original computer setup when I started blogging back in 2003. I’m trying to remember why I had both a Mac and a PC setup but I can’t seem to figure it out.
I’ve got a pretty organized digital photo archive that dates back to the 90s when I first started scanning pictures, and so it’s fairly easy for me to pull up an old photo from a specific time period. I love digging up old photos since it’s always fascinating to see what kind of tech I had back then since I was fairly geeky. The photo above was my portable set up back then, my 12inch Apple iBook, a Sony Ericsson T68i phone and a Palm Tungsten T personal digital assistant (PDA).
I also found the photo above from the same time period but featured my Sony CLIÉ PDA, my original Apple iPod with a Firewire port, my iOGEAR Bluetooth to USB adapter and my T68i phone again. The Bluetooth adapter allowed me to connect my laptop to my phone to get online, something unheard of back then but ordinary today. The photo below is when I first sucessfuly got online from my laptop using my phone’s internet. I remember I took this shot parked near the Kuwait Towers, the date of the photo is February 18th, 2003 which is 12 days after my first blog post ever.
Good times!
Thank you for blogging Mark. I have been reading your blog since I was 12 and I am 23 today. It’s been a fun 11 years. Keep going!
Hey Mark, HAPPY BLOGIVERSARY, I think I have been reading since 2008, since I left to college and your blog reminded me of home. Thanks man! Keep it coming man!
Happy Birthday 248am,
and the best blog ever since ! keep it up mate ! all the best !
that means I have checked it daily for 6,205 days lol !
and if u ever wanna sell that oldschool ipod let me know :)
sold it back in the mid 2000’s for KD70 (still have a copy of the flyer i had hung up at sultan center)
Happy Blogiversary Mark. 248am has always been a top read. Keep up the awesome work. Keep Blogging!!
Happy Anniversary Mark. Thanks for all those entertainment, tips and interesting events that happening in Kuwait.
Good times for you and for us Mark Happy Anniversary
this is awesome Mark, back in 2003 in Nigeria, We were just getting to experience the use of GSM for the very first time, and internet was only possible through ISP and the usual bulk installations. This is a good walk down the memory lane
Inshallah 17 more years to come!
fmahb
Also, I spot the Alcatel’s ‘Stingray’ modem on top of the PC .. good times.
yeah can’t remember how fast my internet was then maybe 256KB/s or tops 1Mbps. I remember before this I had Shownet which I think was 1Mbps.
Happy anniversary Mark.. Been a reader for a very long time.
How about you share some more of the huge photo archive you have.. Anything that you’d like to share, photos of Kuwait, events that happens before, old gadget and cars you drive.. That would be amazing.