The Ministry of Interior has updated its website with a new residency section allowing you to renew, cancel, and make changes online. I wasn’t able to try the service myself since I just recently renewed my residency but when I tried to log in to it I got the weird message below.
I’m going to assume the service is working and my error is unrelated. Here is the link to the residency renewal section.
Thanks Musaed
I heard this will be only for house workers, maids and drivers etc. but I’m not sure. Maybe that’s why you got that message. I hope it is for all types of residences.
I checked with my ID. It shows me my wife and daughter with the following legends:
1. Residency is valid (for both, in my case)
2. Residency is less than 2 months
3. Residency is expired.
I guess I should be able to renew for them when their expiry date is less than 2 months.
That is great news.
Its A Notification stating that who don’t have any one sponsored.
I tried renewing my wife’s residence, but it doesn’t give an option to proceed. It just shows a process of 4 steps, and the first step is highlighted.
It could be because that my wife still has about a month and a half before her residence expires?
Or probably still a lot of bugs for them to wort out on the website?
I applied to renew for my wife residency last week using this online service, after i completed the 4 steps it generated a file number that I have to show at the passport office (or service center) within 2 weeks.
i will go tomorrow or the day after and will post a feed back.
my co-worker says when you show them the file number they will print the form and ask you to sign it, and then they will process it normally (same as before). tomorrow we will know