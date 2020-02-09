Well this sucks!

Hello Mark,

Please note that we will soon be discontinuing the Carriage Black service.

If you have an active Carriage Black plan, you will be able to enjoy your Carriage Black plan benefits until the end of your billing period without interruption. Your plan will not renew after the end of your billing period.

If you have any questions about your plan, our Customer Care team will be happy to help. You can reach them easily using the Customer Care feature in your Carriage Application.

With warm regards,

Your Carriage Team