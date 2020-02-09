Well this sucks!
Hello Mark,
Please note that we will soon be discontinuing the Carriage Black service.
If you have an active Carriage Black plan, you will be able to enjoy your Carriage Black plan benefits until the end of your billing period without interruption. Your plan will not renew after the end of your billing period.
If you have any questions about your plan, our Customer Care team will be happy to help. You can reach them easily using the Customer Care feature in your Carriage Application.
With warm regards,
Your Carriage Team
I guess the bright side to now having to pay for delivery will mean I’ll be ordering a lot less munchies late at night.
on Instagram comments, they mentioned they are working on something “better”.
There is one more issue, there were restaurant that were on both talabat (their own delivery with minimum charge) and on Carriage (no minimum charge, and delivery free if black). But now, only the talabat option is available, even on Carriage. One example is Shawarma Factory.
Yet, if you go to trycarriage.com, Shawarma Factory is there with carriage delivery! with a much older menu. I asked their Support they said no carriage delivery.
The “merger” is still kind of messy.
yeah right now there are three platforms, talabat, old carriage app, new carriage app. not all restaurants have moved over to the new app and it’s a bit messy.
I am a carriage black unlimited subscriber but I didn’t get that message!?
I found it in my spam folder
For the time being, I’m delighted to use Deliveroo. Since the start of the app merging, Carriage just has been shit, with sudden order cancellations, drivers not showing up at the restaurant, and customer service employees that don’t care.
It sucks man, the Carriage Black was making me order like 3 to 4 times a day, now back to baqala phone orders, grocery pick up while going home and checking alternative restaurant with less delivery charge.. the last option would be paying 1KD back again
Agree with Mohamad80s. I’ve been using black ALOT. After the “merger”, I used carriage four times, three of those times the service was absolutely terrible (in one case they brought the food over after 2.5 hours without even an apology, I ofcourse, sent the food back). As of now, the last time I used carriage was 27th Jan and don’t think I’ll be using them again, atleast not for food where I expect delivery within a timely manner.
It’s quite unfortunate, they stop black and at the same exact time their delivery times and overall customer experience become significantly worse.
guys miss using carriage black by ordering alot are the reason behind canceling the service .. i guess