A couple of days ago a new announcement was made that only vaccinated citizens can travel. Expats on the other hand (and they made this part very clear) are still banned from entering Kuwait. Keep in mind most citizens would most likely travel for leisure purposes while most expats would travel for family reasons. A lot haven’t seen their loved ones since the start of the pandemic, I haven’t seen my dad for two years but I know of people who haven’t seen their wives or kids for as much.
I’m fully vaccinated now with my two shots which is great. I have the immune app and I’m all green and on the Mosafar website, my vaccination circle is also fully green. Yet if I fly out of Kuwait I can’t come back in because I’m an expat?
I was annoyed but I had decided a couple of weeks ago that I wasn’t going to post about this stuff anymore. Citizens are equally upset by these bizarre decisions and they’re all being very vocal about it on all the social media channels. So I left it at that.
Then last night, my sister calls me from Lebanon and tells me my dad has fallen ill. He’s fully vaccinated so I don’t think it’s covid, but he’s old and frail so I don’t know. This morning I wake up to a message saying things have taken a turn for the worse and they had to admit him to the ER.
So now I have to make a choice.
- Fly out to Lebanon as soon as possible and get stuck outside Kuwait for months. I’d have to decide to leave my friends, my job, my blog, my life, (everything basically) and be uprooted for an indefinite amount of time.
-
Or, stay in Kuwait and possibly never see my dad again.
This rule isn’t just unfair, it’s illogical and unrealistic and because of it, I’m unable to do the right thing which is to be with my dad and family, especially when I know I’m needed.
Note: I just want to add that I wasn’t planning on publishing this post. I originally wrote it as a way to vent and self-therapy. I don’t like sharing personal parts of my life so it feels very awkward putting this out there but I just felt that if this post somehow helps change the rule, even if it’s a very small chance, then it’s worth putting it out there. Thank you for your messages.
Go to your father ASAP. Nothing else matters.
Go to your father.
This travel ban most likely will end sometime after eid so taking a month off will not be the end of the world.
This post isn’t a poll
Let the games begin …..wonder how many comments we get to before they are stopped
Hope and pray for a quick smooth recovery for your Dad, take care.
This post was hard to read. Praying for your dad, Mark.
Honestly am sick and tired of these anti expat rules that keeps popping up almost everyday. If an expat is fully vaccinated, why shouldn’t this person be allowed to travel whereas citizens can?!! No logic just pure idiocy.
Oh and before anyone comes for me with the standard “if you don’t like it here then gtfo”, don’t worry, wont be here for long. I already have an exit plan :)
First i wish a speedy recovery for your dad .
I think you should go to your dad because he’s an important person for you and the decisions for the corona changes every week so maybe you can come back as soon as possible.
Hope your dad gets well soon….And yeah , you`re right, Kuwait, in its entirety, doesn`t make sense anymore…It`s just on slide going downwards, in terms of everything.
1st I wish you father a fast recovery
2nd, you are an Expat and will always be that, and what you are expected to be is an asset to this country , if you cannot be , leave and go away, your feeling and you personal life don’t count when you are an expat .
leave Kuwait mate nuttin will ever change
We wish your father a fast recovery.
I know one thing that jobs and other stuff goes and come but family, don’t!
Stay strong and safe.
Hope your Dad recovers soon. Prayers.
Hey Mark, hope your dad gets well soon.
Like many people, I’ve been trying to get back home since January 2021, had to reschedule my flight three times and pay 50kd more each time to do so over the already expensive ticket, even though it’s not my fault, only to get a refund at the end when Kuwait announced they wouldn’t let expats in anymore. I am unable to get vaccinated where I currently am since I am a tourist. If Kuwait happens to announce that only vaccinated expats can enter, I have nowhere to go, and don’t even have family in my home country. I’m patiently waiting to see what hostile rule they come up with after Eid.
Leave! Kuwait and everything in it is not worth it. Its going from bad to worse. You will feel like a total idiot when they eventually kick you out of here for any sacrifice you ever made for this country or any of the billion times you rabidly defended it.
Hoping best of health for your dad.
I’d go see my father first and not overthink what the rules are in Kuwait. You are fully vaccinated and the rules will be changed soon enough for expats to travel. You’ll figure out a way to come back here but you will never get back these days if something were to happen to him.
I have been in Kuwait for almost 30 years (I’m 34) and my father who is over 60 has to leave because they don’t want “old people” here apparently. Of course my father has been here much longer than me. He made friends here, built things here, he spent his entire adulthood here, contributed to this country. He told me once, “this country can never be our home son.” with a certain disappointment in his voice. I remembered that yet I still got attached to this land. How could I not? Everything I have ever known is in this country. My entire life.
Today Kuwait sees us “expats” as a threat of some kind. None of the laws are making sense anymore. I loved this country but what my father told me all those years ago was so true. Kuwait will never be home. At any point the government could come up with a new law and those of us delusional ones who thought of this place as home, will find ourselves looking at the world through a broken lens and wonder what the hell just happened.
I share this with you because I can feel your attachment to this country. I understand how hard it is to leave your life behind even for a little while when faced with uncertainty. But what happens when the government makes a new law or for whatever ridiculous reasons you get deported like so many expats since the last two years? I want to tell you what my father said to me all those years ago. This country will never be our home. At a certain point we’re going to have to let go of our attachments and find a place where we’re accepted. And not wake up one day to feel completely alienated, humiliated and thrown out of the very place we called home. I don’t care who you are, if you are an expat, this is a very possible reality.
Oh Mark…was difficult reading this article. So sad that you n many others, have to be put in a situation like this. I pray that your dad recovers well and soon. We foreigners are facing so much stress already, because of the pandemic, n on top of it, we get this senseles travel ban. May God guide your thoughts and show u the right steps.
Hope you dad recovers. I am also supposed to get with my family in June who are coming from different parts of the world and this is pissing me off to no end. It also made me firmly decide to finally start seriously working on leaving. As far as I know there is no other country in the world that is doing this.
I also expect this post will get removed soon.
P.S. Get someone to register you as his maid, you’ll be able to come back then, ha-ha.
Hope you dad recovers soon.
It is a sad situation all round the world when we don’t have our freedom of movement. People only tend to speak up when they are affected by some of this silly decisions. A lot of the expats face these kind of difficult decisions on a day to day basis and not as privileged as the people who visit this blog. I request those of us who can make a change, let those unprivileged people also live life a lil bit stress free. Why does our govt always want to test inhumane policies on this unfortunate group of people!
My prayers are with your dad.
Guess what this how it is like it or not.
I can’t tell
You you what to do.
What I can tell you is that never forget this.
What is happening to you don’t let it happen to your kids.plan today for your future and when time
Comes you are ready.
Coz here things ain’t going to change forever.
Take care bud
Wishing your dad a speedy recovery
There are senior students who are outside Kuwait and their final exams is not online and they dont let them enter too !!
all the school year they were studying online and now for final exam they decided to make it in person and students who are outside dont let them come back and they didnt provide another solution for them yet.
its really really sad situation and hope your father get well soon.
I Have the same issue but with my mother she got sick and they need me and if I leave I will stuck outside.
Other reason that keep me here in Kuwait is job salary to keep paying the huge medical bills
My opinion, Go to your father if you can.
Hope he recovers soon.
Well praying for your dads speedy recovery while I’m playing for my dad’s recovery too, last year I left Kuwait in Feb and was stuck in my country till Dec n came via Dubai so scared to go back now and I agree with most people that it’s really going bad here and we will never be able to consider this as our country with all these idiotic rules popping up everyday, take care n do what u feel right.
I am sorry to hear about your dad and I know it’s a tough choice to make. I hope the rules in Kuwait change for the better and you get to see your family like we all would want to.
Most of us expats have genuine reasons to travel and not just go to Dubai to celebrate New Years and come back.
Thank you for posting! It really has been on my mind as well, we ARE born and brought up here in Kuwait, my life is here, but I do have family outside whom I’ve not met for 1.5 years. A frail grandma, cousins, things need attending to: a property which was midway into construction, the list goes on; What’s worst is people who work here and can’t return for months; they might have gone to visit a sick family member, or to attend to important matters at home. IT IS SO SO SO UNFAIR! people like us who spend over 30 years here..why can’t we come back home!!!!!!! what can we do to change this? How can we all collectively help? I feel so helpless, but i really would want to do my part in changing this situation. other GCC countries allow their residents to come back, so why not us?
First of all, My thoughts & prayers goes to your family, Kuwait is country with different laws just like every other country, Some laws make sense to you some laws don’t, I advise you to stop criticizing the country laws and respect them instead if you’re a resident please obey and respect the laws of land, That said you have free will to do as you like, If it was me I’ll fly immediately and see my father, But again that’s me, In life there’s no such thing as a perfect or convenient scenario where we are fully satisfied or get everything that we want.
By every other country you mean Israel? They’re the only other country accused of apartheid (google the meaning)
marry a kuwaiti chick and travel with her