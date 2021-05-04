As you are probably aware by now, movie theaters will reopen again during eid after having been closed since the very start of the pandemic. Here is some information I was able to obtain regarding the opening and what the safety measures will be taken:

Only vaccinated customers will be allowed into the cinemas. Your vaccination status will be verified using the Immune App. Only people with a green color bar behind their name will be allowed entry.

Cinemas will operate with 50% occupancy

2m social distancing will be enforced

Cinemas will be promoting online ticket and food sales to reduce the lines

Cinemagoers will have their temperature checked at the entrance

Some more info:

If you vaccinated outside of Kuwait, you will have the chance to upload your vaccination to the Immune App. This update will not be available for Eid.

After taking your first vaccine shot the Immune App will not display a green color bar behind your name until 5 weeks have passed.

All the information above is still not official but what was verbally communicated to the cinemas by the MOH. This means from now till Eid there might be adjustments made to the above.