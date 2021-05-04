As you are probably aware by now, movie theaters will reopen again during eid after having been closed since the very start of the pandemic. Here is some information I was able to obtain regarding the opening and what the safety measures will be taken:
- Only vaccinated customers will be allowed into the cinemas. Your vaccination status will be verified using the Immune App. Only people with a green color bar behind their name will be allowed entry.
-
Cinemas will operate with 50% occupancy
-
2m social distancing will be enforced
-
Cinemas will be promoting online ticket and food sales to reduce the lines
-
Cinemagoers will have their temperature checked at the entrance
Some more info:
- If you vaccinated outside of Kuwait, you will have the chance to upload your vaccination to the Immune App. This update will not be available for Eid.
-
After taking your first vaccine shot the Immune App will not display a green color bar behind your name until 5 weeks have passed.
All the information above is still not official but what was verbally communicated to the cinemas by the MOH. This means from now till Eid there might be adjustments made to the above.
Good news about updating in Kuwait if you get vaccinated outside Kuwait. Would anyone have any news about how to update in UAE if you get vaccinated outside UAE? With so many people being vaccinated worldwide, you would think it would be easier to find this information out.
I think because its happening all so quickly with different countries having different vaccines, different certificates etc.. Governments are still trying to figure out how to verify all the info and centralize it.
I agree but I would think everyone has had enough time to plan at least how they themselves will tackle these kinds of situations, let alone coordinate with other countries. This is becoming actually quite restrictive, since if you’re not vaccinated you are more and more at a disadvantage.
I don’t think everyone has had enough time. They’re still trying to figure out how to get people to want to vaccinate, how to secure enough vaccines, how to secure second shots and how to deal with the outbreaks…
Any info on what movies they’ll be showing this Eid?
Is it just me, but it seems that many people still haven’t been vaccinated especially those in the “others” category? I would think it is premature to restrict people who would like to be vaccinated from partaking in activities as it’s almost like a punishment. I signed up for the vaccination on literally the first day and still wait for my turn. All my friends are the same. I am American and it’s frustrating to know that I can’t have a vaccine here and yet if I leave Kuwait to get it in the US, I run the risk of not being able to get back into the country. I applaud Kuwait for many of their other responses but some things make me frustrated.
The only thing you’re going to miss out on is the cinema. That’s really not a big deal. Like literally it’s just the movies with the same censored movies as always and nothing even new or worth watching is coming out.
If you want to discuss a more serious and legit problem, how about the fact that as an expat, even if you’re vaccinated (2 shots), you still can’t leave and come back into Kuwait. But if you’re Kuwaiti vaccinated with 1 shot, you can leave and come back as you please. What makes things even stranger is if you’re an expat but a housekeeper, you are allowed leave and come back with the family.
I think the restrictions on expats not being able to enter Kuwait at the moment is because as EID approaches they are expecting a lot of locals to come and go and the airport is not operating a full capacity yet. Hopefully this will change within the next month or so
Seems like there’s always an excuse to restrict expats from entering. Let’s not forget that we actually paid money to enter and stay for a year or more. I guess we’re the only ones that have to hold to our part of the deal.
Trust me, I’m 100% with you on those other issues. I just wanted to keep it related to the post as I wasn’t sure if my original message was too much and would be moderated out. I think we all are feeling it right now and with no vaccination yet, it is going to be even longer that we feel it. Kuwait is home to me for right now and yet it is not home. The cinema will most likely be the beginning of it all and we will (I’m thinking) see it quickly extend to everywhere else. Yet a large segment of the population is still not vaccinated yet even those in at risk categories. Seems premature. Why not wait until you (meaning Kuwait) offer all those who want the vaccine an opportunity to get it before restricting them access?
What about people under 16? There’s no vaccine for them so can they enter or no?
I just asked, no exceptions, entry is only permitted for those who’ve been vaccinated.
I’d much rather rent the film on Apple tv and buy a shit load of my favourite food which would probably last me the entire day. I lost interest in the cinema, in Kuwait films are censored, in the u.k it’s half an hour of commercials which you are forced to watch.
Not gonna bother with all that to watch a censored movie, online streaming is far superior, cheaper and hassle free.
Strange how cinemas were shut even when restaurants, malls and everything else opened in late 2020. So what has suddenly happened that cinemas have become safe with 100-200 people in one place but restaurants with 10-20 people capacity are still shut?
Asking because I miss dining-out more than movies! Why haven’t restaurants opened?
🤔