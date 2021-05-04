A few days ago Mahmoud Alghanim, a pioneer in the local restaurant industry sadly passed away. Mahmoud was the creator of the popular pizza concept “Pizza Italia” as well as the Italian concept “Prego”. Considering the popularity of the concepts, there is oddly very little information on the brands online which is why I was always hoping to meet him so I could document his story and make it available to everyone.
From what I gather, Pizza Italia opened sometime in the mid-80s (1984?) and had at least 16 locations. They were open at least till 2005 since that’s when I took the photo above.
Prego, on the other hand, I found the CV of their executive chef “Luca Umberto Voncini” online so I have a bit more information. Based on his CV they opened their first location in Dalal Complex in Salmiya in 1993 and then closed it in 1995. This was the same location where their Pizza Italia branch was previously located. They had two other Prego locations, one in Mangaf and one in Kuwait City. Those opened up in 1996 and closed in 1997.
Both concepts were under the mother company “Arab Food Service Co.”
An accident in front of Pizza Italia Riqqa Coop branch in 1987.
I’ve started scouring the internet to try and find as many photos, commercials, and information related to the brands so I can put them all under one post. If you have ANYTHING related to both brands, a menu, a business card, anything no matter how insignificant you think it is please let me know.
Tidbit: The popular Pizza Italia commercial above was filmed in Salmiya, in the old souk on Salem Al Mubarak Street. It was directed by Nick Cate on a hand-cranked 16mm Bolex camera. The music was composed by an Egyptian composer called Mohammed Al Banna. The actor running in the commercial is a Lebanese actor but I don’t have his name.
الله يرحمه
Prego was dads favorite restaurant after they closed, replacements were Lorenzo or Riccardo
Underrated post!
May his soul rest in peace.
This brings back so many childhood memories! Our family loved their pizza. I’ve tried a lot of different pizza since but always craved it once again. Thank you for sharing this Mark!
I’m pretty sure I went to Prego Kuwait City opposite Souq Sharq on the Gulf road in 1999.
The building is still there btw, it’s the one that has Free Kuwait on the side of it. It used to be Pizza Italia and then changed to Prego.
Doesn’t he also own La Baguette?
Based on one of the photos of their old storefront the original owners were Saleh Al Roumi Co
https://www.paragonmc.com/la-baguette-page
But they sold the brand to another company.
May his soul rest in peace.
Maybe you could try to get in touch with his family – and they might give you some useful leads.
On another note, does anyone know the ad agency that worked on the advert? Perhaps they might have a copy in higher res.
I had already asked the director, this is what he responded:
“There was no agency involved in the commercial – I drew the storyboard with a friend, presented it to Mr Al Ghanim the owner of Pizza Italia, and shot it with an Indian assistant called Dan, who sadly has passed away since then. Behind the scenes? No nothing at all- not sure if I even have the original 16mm. Will look around and see if I have a better quality version – I may have a U-Matic tape version!”
Nick was also behind the classic NBK Zeina commercial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C15ICaYYcbI
Any chance that KTV has a copy?
I think Pizza Italia opened earlier than 1984, possibly 1980 or 1981.
Prego was ahead of its time (for Kuwait).. not enough people went out for casual dining back then to keep it running.
RIP
I asked an ex-employee and he said 1987-2005 but wasn’t very sure. I’ve reached out to two more ex-employees and waiting to hear back from them.
Also, supposedly they had an Indian restaurant in Kuwait Towers back then called Maharaja and another place in Layla Gallery called Oriental Palace. I don’t remember either of them.
BUT, this reminds me, there used to be a really popular Indian restaurant around the Massaleh, I think somewhere in the back? A proper Indian restaurant not a hole in the wall. Do you remember it?
I thought the car crash in front of the store was an advert. Like someone rushing to get his Pizza.
Long live the Godfather. The best pizza I ever ate. My Dad knew we loved it so much he used to stuff the fridge with it. It tasted incredible cold as well.
They had hotdogs as well. It had mustard, ketchup and actual relish. Like in the movies.
They had meatball pasta as well which was pretty good.
Going to have to cringe eating another bready commercial pizza or hipster overpriced fatayer.
I thought you were going to contact him and somehow revamp the franchise using your contacts and the “eff you” money from this blog.
R.I.P Mr.Mahmoud Alghanim
Best part was the price, a large godfather was for just 1.5KD and this is in the 2000’s!