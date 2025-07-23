Ahmadi and Fahaheel Back in the 60s

This batch of photos was taken by the parents of John Fidler, who used to live in Kuwait back in the 50s and 60s. There aren’t a lot of photos, but a few really stood out to me, which is why I wanted to share them. The main photo, for example, shows the Ahmadi post office which I thought was a great shot with the empty street, the bicycle, and the retro bunting (flags). It has a small-town America feel to it.

The other photos I really liked are of the Fahaheel high street. It wasn’t paved back then, and there’s a cow in the middle of the street eating trash. This is the second photo I’ve seen of that street with what I’m guessing is the same cow, so it must have lived there.

The rest of the photos are just random bits and pieces. The outdoor cinema above was taken at the Hubara Club in Ahmadi. To check the rest of the photos out, click here.