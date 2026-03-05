Rare Photos of the Ahmadi Fire Force

I’m trying to ease myself back into posting, and while thinking of a subject, I remembered some photos and research I’d gathered last year on the Kuwait Fire Force. Most of it was kindly provided by Colin Tomlinson and Ali Asad, whose fathers Len Tomlinson and Husain Asad both served as Chief Fire Officers.

Before 1946, fires in Kuwait were fought by the residents themselves using water carried by donkeys and mules. Then in 1947, a Ford tanker truck equipped with a pump and hose was brought in to help extinguish fires and in 1949, a second truck was added to meet growing demand. By 1950, the fire brigade had added four new tanker trucks and personnel had grown to 30. Development continued from there, and the photos in this post are of the Ahmadi Fire Department, taken mostly in the late 50s and operated by the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

KOC had originally established two fire stations, one in Ahmadi and one in Mina Al Ahmadi. In the mid 60s, the government established another fire station in Ahmadi. Then in the early 70s, KOC handed over all the firefighting activities to the State fire force and one rule was established which is still active today, any fire involving KOC assets in Ahmadi is led by a KOC fire officer.

