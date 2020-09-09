I know this is a totally random thing to review but this little device is just amazing. For the past couple of months I’ve been looking online for a portable pressure washer. I wanted to be able to wash my Alfa whenever I needed to as well as random stuff like my apartment AC compressors, or my BBQ grill, just random things that don’t have water access nearby. Anyway, I didn’t really find anything interesting and basically gave up until I spotted the Kärcher OC 3 at Ace hardware. I had actually checked out Kärcher pressure washers during my research but for some weird reason never came across the OC 3 which is exactly what I was hoping to find.

The OC 3 is a compact pressure washer with a built-in rechargeable battery and a 4L water tank which makes it extremely portable and practical. So far I’ve been using it to wash my bike after rides but this would also be great to take to the beach for example so you can wash your feet from sand when done or to spray down your wakeboard gear from seawater before shoving them into the back of your car.

There is one major negative with the OC 3 which could be a deal-breaker depending on what you’re planning to use it for. The OC 3 can hold 4L of water which is around 2 minutes of continuous spraying. 4L is more than enough for washing my bike but if I want to wash my car it means I need to find a tap nearby to refill the unit or I need to bring a larger water source with me (like a bucket) and use the included suction hose attachment. I originally thought the 15-minute battery life would be an issue but didn’t realize I would run out of water first.

Other than the water capacity limitation I love this thing. Ace carries the unit with the adventure pack which is an addon storage unit that clips to the bottom of the OC 3. The adventure pack includes a brush attachment that you can use to wash mud and dirt off a bike for example and it also contains the suction hose so you could use an external water supply. The cost of the OC 3 is KD43.750 and Ace only had a couple on display so not sure if they have more in stock. I couldn’t find it anywhere else in Kuwait so if you want one you should probably try to pass by ASAP to see if they still have them.