I was at JYSK yesterday in Shuwaikh looking for something when I found a sign pointing to an outlet in their basement, so I checked it out. Turns out it was the outlet store for AAW brands and it was pretty huge and packed. Some of the brands I spotted were:
Eastpak
Vans
The North Face
Jansport
Patagonia
Siemens
BOSCH
Coleman
and more..
If you’re looking for outdoor or winter gear for travel, or backpacks for school, you should check them out. Here is their location on Google Maps.
Whyyyyy? why you told about it? :'(
:D
I’ve known about this place for at least 3 years and somehow didn’t think to mention it to anyone