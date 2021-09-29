When the iPhone 13 Pro launched a couple of weeks ago I pre-ordered one from the Apple store along with a silicon cover. This is how much it cost me with shipping:
iPhone 13 Pro 512GB (Sierra Blue)
Apple Silicon Cover (Blue Jay)
Total = KD 404
Shipping – MyUS (so I don’t pay US tax)
FedEx 1-3 Days Priority
Customs and clearance fees
Total = KD 16
Total cost = KD 420
I’ll be actually selling this one since I accidentally ordered the 512GB instead of the 256GB. And since the shipping time from Apple is now 3-4 weeks due to high demand, I’m just gonna wait till Digits gets their phones and buy one from them. But, the prices above should give you an idea of how much it generally costs to get a phone directly from the States. There were two cheaper shipping prices with MyUS, but both would have resulted in the iPhone arriving in around 10 days’ time and I’m traveling soon so wanted it to arrive before.
Apple is cracking down on orders shipped to freight forwarding addresses. When I ordered my 12 Pro Max last year, it got flagged and I had it shipped to my friend’s address in the States. The same thing happened this year with the 13 Pro Max. (its a hit or a miss, cuz my MacBook order went through with no hassles, but the iPhone orders were flagged). so try your luck out, and be prepared to have back up options ready if your order gets flagged.
I get all my iPhones from Digits so haven’t had much experience ordering phones from Apple. But, I did have like my iPhone 4 I think canceled when I tried to order it back in the day but never had any similar issues since.
Yea, same for me also. Whenever i give the MYUS suite address, apple simply blocks the order.
Btw, have you ever got any item in Fedex Priority is 3 days? For me it always takes minimum 7 days.
Never, but DHL was also gonna cost me 24KD to ship so FedEx Priority was next best thing. I wish they had UPS as an option since they’ve become my favorites.
Yes , UPS would be the best option.
Regarding tax, won’t Kuwait charge you for any shipment of value more than KD 100? Or you are using pay tax at source option on Myus?
I don’t think there are taxes on phones and the phone cover is less than 100$ so no tax on that. But there are clearance fees which I’m paying through MyUS.
Just make sure the cellular bands are the same ones being used in ME. It might be cheaper but maybe 5G or LTE is not working. There are now 5 different model numbers for each iPhone model.
The US iPhone 5G bands work in Kuwait
I ordered one through postshipper, no problems whatsoever
Got my 12 & 13 via Shopandship, no issue at all! and my local credit card was method of payment
you should check out GAIT, they will buy back your old iphone
I don’t have a relationship with them, but I go wayyyy back with Digits.
Why does GAIT have the Airpods Pro priced so high? 87 KD whereas at Digits it costs 67 KD?
Got a link because they both should be similar
Where are you travelling?