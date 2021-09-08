It’s been a while since I put together a breakfast list and since my last list, some new places opened up, some closed down because of the pandemic, and some just stopped serving breakfast due to lack of staff. Below is the latest list I’ve put together along with their breakfast timings (note: breakfast timings, not operating hours). This is also not a list of every single place that serves breakfast in Kuwait, this is a curated list. If there is a restaurant you think should be added here, let me know in the comments.
My two go-to places are still Cocoa Room and Baker & Spice but check out the whole list below:
Angelina
9:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Baker & Spice
Weekdays: 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Weekends: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Bakehaus
8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Cocoa Room
8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Dar Hamad
8:00 AM – 12:15 PM
Cheesecake Factory
Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Frankie’s
9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Gia
Avenues: 7:00 AM – 1:00 PM (Avenues)
City / Salmiya: 6:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Ladurée
9:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Lazy Cat
Weekdays: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Weekends: 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Lunch Room
360 Mall: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
City: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Madeleine
Wednesday to Saturday: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Madison & Heig
8:00 AM – 12:45 PM
The Breakfast Club
6:30 AM – 3:30 PM
The Early Bird
Crystal Tower: 7:15 AM – 2:30 PM
Jabriya: 5 AM – 3:30 PM
The Kind Ones
6:00 AM – 6:00 PM
The Social Table
8:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Notably absent: Johnny Rockets, Barba, Bouchon, Princi and LeNotre. I couldn’t get a hold of them.
Burnt Toast
PAUL
Jihan
Folio
Farzi Cafe
Recco
San Ristorante
Dar Al Yasmeen – Opposite Shaab Park (next to Costa) is also a great place. Check it out. their Instagram account is daralyasmeen.kw
You forgot the local falafel shop.. makes a really good(unhealthy) but very yummy breakfast
Table Otto
The Gathering Bistro
Rococoa
Magma
The Baking Tray
Prime and Toast
not sure how I forgot Magma!
Very very old school but Fresh in Salmiya ( near Gia and edo) they do the worlds best omelette and their steak and eggs is off the chart.
Until this day I have no idea how they’re still open and what they serve.
Mana in Avenues