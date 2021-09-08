It’s been a while since I put together a breakfast list and since my last list, some new places opened up, some closed down because of the pandemic, and some just stopped serving breakfast due to lack of staff. Below is the latest list I’ve put together along with their breakfast timings (note: breakfast timings, not operating hours). This is also not a list of every single place that serves breakfast in Kuwait, this is a curated list. If there is a restaurant you think should be added here, let me know in the comments.

My two go-to places are still Cocoa Room and Baker & Spice but check out the whole list below:

Angelina

9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Baker & Spice

Weekdays: 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Weekends: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Bakehaus

8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Cocoa Room

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Dar Hamad

8:00 AM – 12:15 PM

Cheesecake Factory

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Frankie’s

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Gia

Avenues: 7:00 AM – 1:00 PM (Avenues)

City / Salmiya: 6:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Ladurée

9:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Lazy Cat

Weekdays: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Weekends: 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Lunch Room

360 Mall: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

City: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Madeleine

Wednesday to Saturday: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Madison & Heig

8:00 AM – 12:45 PM

The Breakfast Club

6:30 AM – 3:30 PM

The Early Bird

Crystal Tower: 7:15 AM – 2:30 PM

Jabriya: 5 AM – 3:30 PM

The Kind Ones

6:00 AM – 6:00 PM

The Social Table

8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Notably absent: Johnny Rockets, Barba, Bouchon, Princi and LeNotre. I couldn’t get a hold of them.