The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Fatale (5.4)
Luca (7.5)
Malignant (6.7)
Queenpins (6.7)
Settlers (4.7)
Spycies (5.6)
Other Movies Showing Now:
Black Widow (6.8)
Candyman (6.2)
Cruella (7.4)
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (6.1)
Free Guy (7.7)
Prisoners of the Ghostland (6.1)
Reminiscence (7.4)
Rogue Hostage (3.1)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (8.0)
Space Jam: A New Legacy (4.4)
Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (6.6)
The Night House (7.0)
The Protege (6.6)
Till Death (5.8)
Classic Movie Showing Now:
Face/Off (7.2)
The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Antarctica (N/A)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)
Turtle Odyssey (7.2)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
What about Ash Man ??
This isn’t a list of every movie playing at the movies, just the English ones.