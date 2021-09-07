Since last weeks list proved to be popular, here are some more new places for you to try out.

Baba G – A shawawerma place located in the city

Beef & Liberty – A smashed wagyu burger concept

Chickz – A delivery only fried chicken concept

Crust Pizza – A tiny pick-up and delivery only Neapolitan pizza concept

Eli’s Burgers – I don’t get their instagram account 🤔

Frank’s Steak Sandwiches – A delivery only concept based around Philly cheesesteaks

Good Fillings Pie Shop – They have 3 kinds of pies (definitely need to try this)

Robin’s – A European style cafe & bistro located in Massaleh Towers

If you want to share any new places, please do so in the comments.