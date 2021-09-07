Since last weeks list proved to be popular, here are some more new places for you to try out.
Baba G – A shawawerma place located in the city
Beef & Liberty – A smashed wagyu burger concept
Chickz – A delivery only fried chicken concept
Crust Pizza – A tiny pick-up and delivery only Neapolitan pizza concept
Eli’s Burgers – I don’t get their instagram account 🤔
Frank’s Steak Sandwiches – A delivery only concept based around Philly cheesesteaks
Good Fillings Pie Shop – They have 3 kinds of pies (definitely need to try this)
Robin’s – A European style cafe & bistro located in Massaleh Towers
If you want to share any new places, please do so in the comments.
Tried Franks steak sandwich couple weeks ago. Wasn’t impressed. Any Philly steaks you’d recommend?
I like the one at Little Ruby’s, have you tried theirs? https://www.instagram.com/p/CQObC6HrzA7/
I haven’t will give it a try this weekend.
High Steaks has a good customizable feature where you can make your own philly steak sandwiches. However, their bread was too strong for me, but I still liked the flavor.
Mark check out Chicky’s for a guilt day cheat meal. Puri chicken fillet wraps, similar to Naif including taste (but MUCH less oily). Go for the original that’s the best one imo.
Whats their insta?
Woops. replied in the wrong place
You must try
TOBO
https://www.instagram.com/mytobo/
CHAWII CHAW
https://www.instagram.com/chawiichaw.kw/
Their insta is trychickys
https://www.trychickys.com/mode/delivery (also on deliveroo)
Since we are talking food, has anyone tried dumplings from Dumplingkw (@dumpling.kw)? Given that Wufu is no longer operating in Kuwait, am on the hunt for the next best place. Any recommendations?