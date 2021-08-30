I have such a long to-do list of places to try but honestly, just haven’t been in the mood to pass by and try most of them. Since my list isn’t getting any smaller, I’m just going to share it here in case anyone else is looking for a new place to try:

Bob’s Drive-In – Burger place with branding thats a bit too similar to Big Boy

Bonjiri – A yakitori spot by the chef behind Tampopo

Deep Dish – A deep dish pizza place (might be an alternative to Boccini)

Its Hidden – A secret restaurant that seems over priced

Koto – New Japanese delivery concept

Madeleine – A brunch concept thats open only on weekends

Pb – Just opened and serving both pizza and burgers

PETE’S – Another pizza place but this one serves NY style

Phet Phet – A thai food concept thats delivery only and the only place on the list that I’ve actually tried. I like it and think they might have the best Pad Thai ever.