Kuwait’s traffic authorities imposed a ban on delivery motorbikes on highways and Ring Roads starting from October 3, 2021 due to a rise in accidents. According to the Traffic General Department, the new regulation, issued to ‘streamline the delivery motorcycle service’ in the country, prohibits bikes delivering items to use the first, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh Ring Roads, in addition to roads 30, 40, 50, 60 and 80, as well as Jamal Abdul-Nasser Road and Jaber Causeway. source
No idea how delivery bikes are going to get around now, maybe just take the Gulf Road to everywhere? What should happen instead of banning them is to make the motorbike license test harder and at the same time enforce traffic rules (for everyone). But obviously banning things is always our go-to fix.
Also for those emailing me asking me to post a complaint about Deliveroo’s new service charge, I’m not going to. It’s a small fee and you can always use Carriage or Talabat if you don’t want to pay it.
So basically we’ll end up with ten times as many bikes on gulf road….just lovely
yup and much slower delivery speeds and colder soggier food which means people will be less inclined to order delivery which then hurts restaurants that are still hurting because of last year.
There are some areas that are actually impossible to reach without going on a highway
They never bothered me when driving as they’re always on the very right-hand side. If anything, I feel bad for them especially in this heat and how vulnerable they are in those bikes when everyone drives like maniacs. Lots of people keep lamenting about how they’re always “in the way” and it comes off us snobby to be honest. They deliver your food at the end of the way, it’s hypocritical. Instead of being annoying with them, we should show some respect on the road, as with any drivers (there’s lack thereof). How about we ban the drivers who are actually annoying and way worse?
Driving 60km/h on a 80-120km/h highway is outright dangerous and if I’m not mistaken illegal, not just “annoying”. I almost took one off the road yesterday for doing exactly that. If they can’t drive the minimum limit they shouldn’t be driving on highways.
I dont know why they dont ban accidents. That seems the obvious solution.
And how to you propose to ban accident Mr Genius!!!
He wasn’t being serious 🤦🏼♂️
Easy, cars are the only solution. restaurants need to provide their delivery drivers with cars instead of motor bikes this way they can use the main roads, and it safer and more efficient. Its too hot for them. At least cars have an AC to keep them cool.
That’s easy to say but delivery cars aren’t feasible. They’ll end up creating more traffic, more pollution, they’re going to be slower, consume more fuel and are more expensive to purchase and maintain. People are going apeshit over a 3% deliveroo service fee, they’re not gonna be happy about a huge increase in delivery fees for an even slower service.
I’d be happy to pay that 3% service fee if their customer service was actually good. I’ve never had a single good experience when it came to customer service and Deliveroo, so I’m gladly switching to Talabat
That’s bizarrely the opposite of everyone else’s experience
Well honestly I am happy with this new policy but they should’ve created more restrictions instead of banning.
Actually It`s more dangerous for bike drivers in residential areas, the other day I was going to kill a bike driver by running over him, he was driving the wrong side of the road, overtaking a truck, the driver was not even wearing a helmet, him and his bike were all over the place, lucky there were no cars behind me otherwise he would’ve been seriously injured or dead. I ended up calling the company’s customer service.
The majority of bike drivers don`t respect the traffic rules, they try to deliver food faster so they can make more money as commission, so they cross in the middle of main streets, pedestrian crossing or bridge.
why cant there be a lane for bikes only, buses only, more than bikes its the buses that are reckless.
I agree, buses are the worst
Buses disturb traffic and never stay on the last lane and always try doing stunts.
I annoys my nerves when I see them anywhere other that the last lane.
And probably the largest source of pollution since many of the buses seem poorly maintained and always firing a cloud of black smoke from the rear
Talking about pollution, true story –
Last week a delivery rider was stopped behind a bus and I was behind the delivery bike. As the bus took off he smoked the place with his a cloud of black smoke which went into the delivery riders eyes cause helmet visor wasn’t on. The rider who was riding slowly behind started to lose control of his bike then stopped to the side of the road. It took 15mins of pouring water on his face and trying to open his eye again without it hurting him.
Buses technically reduce traffic though
I’ve noticed that recently – buses speeding down on coastal roads; overtaking other buses; and generally just stopping wherever they please. Also seen far too many bus drivers with their ears plugged with earphones!
nobody will give a damn about those lanes,
as people leave their cars in bus stops and go for shopping,…where will the bus pick up passengers if there are cars parked in their lanes ??
Instead of getting rid of the problem they need to solve it. I agree with mark make the test harder but most importantly do the roads up to cater for motorbikes with a bike lane.
Lol I thought I got charged for deliveroo cause I only use a credit card. Can someone clarify is it only for credit card or also debit?
It’s a charge for both credit cards and debit cars. 3% service charge with a minimum of the charge being 50 fils and the max 250fils.
That’s not bad but I do get charged 0.300 kd from them as another transaction according to my statement every time I order could be credit charges. I’ll check it with them later. Thanks Mark!
Color Coding (rider helmet, boxes, bags and /or anything visible in their cycles) might work.
I’m pretty sure the ban will only be affective for about a week or two, look at how they banned texting/calling while driving.
If you dont like our rules go ride your bike in your own country
I see a repetition of the same driving phenomenon that happens in India – motorcyclists that go where they want, however they want without obeying the law and finally blaming it on someone else. I never wanted to see it happen in Kuwait. But I am seeing it everyday since the past three and half years. What Mark said is right – Make it harder for them to get these licenses and they’ll learn what real driving is. But again, in Kuwait, having connections mean you can get a license easily.
I think it’s because they’re mostly from India so bringing over their habits 😂
another day, another ban. move along people, nothing to see here.
This pushes for innovation.
Cloud Kitchen, Drone assisted deliveries to cluster depots, dedicated bike lanes for internal door to door deliveries.
Whole process can be made more greener, more efficient & more sustainable.
Future is beautiful IF you can hear the call.
I am usually against this but even here in Canada those bikes can’t use the highway. Not powerful enough and for the their own safety they should stay off the highways.
I think in general bikes below a certain engine displacement aren’t allowed on highways, its the norm in Europe and North America. This can vary between 50cc and 125cc depending on the local government.
Is this a blanket ban on delivery bikes regardless the type of bike? Maybe the solution is a harder test and better bike?
Yup, when I had my Vespa I wouldn’t take it on 5th for example, but 1st to 4th is perfectly fine because the top speed is 80 anyway (or 100).
I hope that service fee for deliveroo actually makes them better, I have never had a good experience with them.
Giving away 5 kd does not solve the main issue which having a better service.
Even their customer service seems like they don’t want to talk to you.
I know that the service fee is so minimal but what is the reason for it?
They claimed that delivery fees will be lower but I checked and keep checking and delivery fees are the same.
Kuwait doesn’t even impose taxes.
I really think its just a useless fee,
Even if its a little fee, it would be better if they gave that to the driver.