I recently came across the picture above of a Kuwait Airways plane crash dating to 1966. Only a month after Kuwait Airways received their brand new plane, it crashed on landing due to pilot error and was written off.
On 30 June 1966, the Trident 1E registration 9K-ACG was destroyed when it crashed 4KM short of the runway at Kuwait International. The plane was on its way back from Beirut when the plane descended at a high rate and the pilot didn’t follow the proper regulations. No lives were lost.
A higher resolution of the photo is available here, and a full report of the incident can be downloaded from here.
Thanks Mark! A very interesting read indeed! :)
Interesting read. Kuwait Airways was a pioneer of aviation in the MENA region, but the momentum wasn’t carried forward after the 1990 invasion.
I was told by an ex KAC engineer that the pilot was a British national and he had high alcohol level and was terminated at once.
I don’t think that’s true cuz I linked to the official report and there was no mention of the pilot being under the influence https://www.baaa-acro.com/sites/default/files/2018-03/9K-ACG.pdf
If alcohol played a role they would have listed it under crew information and then again under their findings.
i think he meant the ex KAC engineer had high alcohol level and was terminated at once. Also, the pilot was british.
Yeah but the report mentions nothing about the pilot, co-pilot, or engineer having a high alcohol level.
That would definitely be mentioned in the crash report if true. If true and KAC found out and hid it from NTSB/BAAA/NAS, that’s a crime on another level with extremely heavy financial and operational repercussions; that’s why I find it hard to believe.
Nice find