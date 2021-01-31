Over the weekend the Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced that the importing of car exhaust systems would be banned. Like every normal person, I also hate it when I’m sitting somewhere quiet only to have some asshole in a Silvarado pickup truck with a modified exhaust system rev his engine loud as if he’s about to take part in a drag race. But, banning the import of exhausts doesn’t solve this issue!
Why is it that every time there is any sort of problem the first solution is to apply an outright ban? People are riding electric scooters on the street? Let’s ban that. Some expats are using their private pickups for commercial work? Let’s ban them from owning pickup trucks. People might have sex in the back seat of their cars if we allow dark window tinting? Ban that! Instead of taking a bit of time to think of a proper solution, things just get banned and that sucks.
Firstly lets be clear about something, banning the import of car exhausts doesn’t solve the issue of people being loud with their cars. There are a lot of ways to make your current exhaust existing system loud and it’s easy and cheap to do. You can for example remove your car’s catalytic converter or your muffler and that would make your car really loud. You can cut holes in your muffler and that will also make your exhaust loud. You can even go to a local exhaust shop and have him fabricate you a cheap exhaust with the purpose of being loud if you want. There are lots of options without having to import an exhaust system from abroad.
I’ve personally imported two exhaust systems and both times it had nothing to do with making my car louder. The first exhaust I ordered was for my first Lotus, I didn’t like the way the stock exhaust looked like so I ordered a new one with carbon fiber tips (pictured on top). It didn’t make my car any louder and it came with a valve similar to the factory system that would stay closed for normal use and keep the car quiet. I simply ordered the exhaust for looks. The second time I ordered an exhaust system was for my 1972 Datsun 240Z which is currently in the final stages of restoration. The exhaust that came on the car was a poor quality aftermarket exhaust that was in terrible condition, so I ordered a new high-quality hand made exhaust all the way from Japan (cost me around 600KD and pictured below) to try and keep my restoration authentic. I know people who order exhausts for performance reasons as well, some exhaust systems add horsepower to the car and some are lighter and reduce the overall weight of the car.
More importantly though, what is considered loud in the first place? In Europe and other parts of the world, cars have noise limits that are measured in decibels. It’s not based on some cop’s opinion of what he thinks is loud, it’s actually a specific db number that if your car exceeds is then considered illegal. When they started cracking down on cars with loud exhausts last week nobody mentioned any db limit, just that people with “loud” exhaust would be fined and possibly have their cars impounded. But loud could mean one thing to one person and another thing to another.
Anyway, like every new law that gets announced in Kuwait, this will probably last a couple of weeks before it’s forgotten about and everything goes back to normal, so maybe I shouldn’t be so frustrated with this.
Those with the really high end cars wont have much of an issue. They’ll just carnet their car to Bahrain or UAE and bring it back with a custom exhaust. So, the rich are unaffected.
The others will find loop holes like maybe bring it in parts at a time and then install it.
As with everything in life, humans will find a way. Lol
Thank god something is being addressed on this issues. Motherfuckers driving up and down Salmiya reviving their engines showing off their bullshit cars that are paid for by their daddy. What do the think people are gonna start doing, jumping out of windows, clapping, cheering them? Girls kicking off their heels running down the street all wet from the sound of a loud exhaust. Sad, pathetic cunt fuckers. We are a young family and our kids are sleeping, and these dirt bags driving around all night, drink juice and playing their shitty arabic music. Feel sorry for these losers, nothing else to live for but driving around 2 in the morning.
I find it ironic how Kuwiati areas have no noise signss between certain times of the day/night, yet everywhere else in Kuwait (aka Expat areas) have nothing.
And BTW I am Kuwaiti, so dont give me shit about Salmiya…us Kuwaitis do live outside the 1st and 2nd ring road BTW
Agree, nothing will be done, people will still be disrespectful and inconsiderate.
We all want the issue to be addressed but banning the import of exhaust systems isn’t addressing it.
I have no idea what’s going through the mind of a guy stuck in traffic reving his engine loud, but because of those idiots, we shouldn’t all have to suffer the consequences. We have a big issue in Kuwait which is that nobody wants to do any work including the cops. If you had law enforcement that actually did their job, if we didn’t have any wasta, then you wouldn’t have to resort to banning everything.
Maybe using the Whatsapp number for traffic violations should solve half the issue. One or more people must record a video of these guys causing noise, dust and air pollution on the streets causing disturbance and inconvenience to others, and send it on the traffic violations whatsapp number. Goes without saying that the number plates of these vehicles must be reported through the video and those vehicle owners must be fined for a painful sum of money. It’s not going to be long before Daddies realize the financial burden their kids are causing!!! Although some of us prefer throwing stones at these cars while they are messing up the peace!!! *wink*
And what assurance does an expat have that he will not face “wasta-related consequences” for reporting violations? Whatsapp ain’t anonymous after all!
And before you jump on the argument train, let me cite an example of a friend (Expat lady) who had complained about unfair business practices (overcharging, delayed delivery etc.) of a local food business, and got a court case + travel ban in return for that.
Your last bit made no sense. Your friend reported a restaurant to the consumer protection agency and then got slapped with a lawsuit and travel ban for doing so?
First paragraph – Good point. So my ‘Stoning’ idea sounds better. LOL.
Second paragraph – Not really convinced. But anyway, that’s not the point of discussion on this thread.
It’s normally the bypass system to the muffler (remote operated) that creates the loud exhaust noise, not someone that has a passion for their car, wishing to import a bespoke exhaust system due to lack of availability here in Kuwait, and takes care of their car (not truck). Ban the bypass system.
On a separate note, when will Kuwait have a proper vehicle technical inspection system? Seriously, it’s just a joke at the mo, although not funny that there are so many vehicles on the road that are simply unroadworthy and thus dangerous. A good way to catch the illegally modified exhausters also.
Bypass systems aren’t the issue 🤦🏼♂️ bypass systems are installed in cars when installing after market exhausts mainly to keep the decibel level low when needed. They also come in sports cars from the factory. My Lotus comes with a bypass system install from factory. In normal use the valve is closed and car barely makes a sound, when the RPM exceeds 4,500 then the valve opens and the car gets louder. I also have a button I can press that can open the valves and make my car louder if I wanted to.
Again there are different meaning to loudness which is why there needs to be a db limit. Europe is very strict to the point even some racetracks have Db limits.
Appreciate the factory fitted bypasss systems that conform to automotive sound limits, which are in place around the world, but the ones you can have fitted here in Kuwait definitely do not.