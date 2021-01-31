Today is going to be a day of complaining on the blog. I don’t think I’ve ever been so pessimistic about the future of Kuwait as I have been recently. From roads that are a total mess to laws that don’t make any sense. And then when you have serious issues, nothing gets done about it.
Last week the popular local instagrammer Ascia got harassed while leaving her office on the way to her car. She was clearly shaken up and posted an emotional story on her Instagram about what had happened. Women getting harrassed by men is such a common occurrence in Kuwait it’s become the norm. There isn’t a single girl I know who hasn’t been harassed and it happens all the time.
Women get harassed at malls, universities, in parking lots, at work, everywhere basically, and nothing ever gets done about it. But now a bunch of popular instagrammers are going vocal about the issue and hopefully, people will finally listen to them.
Other than Ascia, the popular luxury footwear designer Najeeba Hayat (@liudmilahq) has been very vocal about harassment sharing stories by other women on her account. Local illustrators like @wadaniart and @coffeeandcastoffs have also posted about the problem and the movement seems to be gaining traction. An instagram account was set up called Lan Asket (@lan.asket) which translates into “I won’t stay quiet” which has been posting stories of harrasment in both English and Arabic.
Men can help too. Anytime you see a form of harassment taking place get involved. I witness a lot of cases of harassment on the Gulf Road and anytime I see it happening, I usually pull up behind the guy and start flashing my high beams and honking the horn until he drives off.
Knowing how things are in Kuwait I’m not very optimistic something will be done about this. Like I mentioned in my previous post, they usually implement new rules or laws, enforce them heavily for two weeks and then forget about them. It’s sad really, but hopefully, I’m wrong.
What do you think needs to be done? What would help this issue? What can men do to support this cause? I’m interested in what people think about this subject. Have you been harassed before? Share your story.
Hopeful that Kuwaiti women will succeed and even grow this movement and spread it to Gulf and even Arab countries.
Well sadly its a common issue, I have witnessed it many many times. At the end they blame the women for wearing provocative outfits but … no I have witnessed all type of girls getting harassed by idiots. I really do feel bad for them, as they cannot enjoy a meal at a restaurant or coffee with their friends without having to go through this crap.
But should you get involved? With the recent rise in stabbing incidents I wouldn’t want to, to be honest. I encourage them to be vocal and to document these harassment and call the police. I know probably wont work for most but yeah… that’s Kuwait sadly. And I do share your pessimistic view…
I fully support this movement, however, I sincerely hope it will encourage the protection of all women, not just Kuwaiti women but also expats, especially Asian women who are harassed every single day, being called names, being insulted for the nationality, cars swerving close to female pedestrians to scare them, being followed, lewd offers and comment, and many other forms of harassment of sexual nature, etc.
It really doesn’t help the movement that many (and I mean many) girls go out in groups in cars on the gulf road with the intention of being pursued. I know, I am a young woman and I have many friends that do this. I have even gone out with them a couple of times, and while it might all seem like fun and games, the reality is we help enable and entrench this behavior. This doesn’t only happen on the road, I know friends who compete on a weekend at a mall how many phone numbers they get. Some even call the numbers and string the guys on to get freebies. It takes two to tango, and a a lot of us women here do tango. There is no solution to this problem. This being a conservative country doesn’t increase or decrease the harassment, it just makes it different. I’ve been flashed at clubs in NYC and Chicago. I’ve been groped in Dubai. I’ve only ever been followed in Kuwait.
Don’t speak for all women, I don’t know a SINGLE woman in Kuwait who humors this. How does it take ‘2 to tango’ when the majority of the time the women are not at all interested and are actively trying to get away? Even if there are women who respond occasionally, they are the minority and this still doesn’t explain the incessant chasing when women clearly try and escape. The men chasing are the issue, not the few women who humor it. Maybe you’ve ‘only been followed’ – not to mention that this is at high speeds on busy roads making it incredibly dangerous – but plenty of women have had it way worse due to the lack of awareness on harassment and sense of safety to report. Do you even realize that people have died because of this? That women clearly try and get away and are still chased? How is that tangoing? This isn’t even the only way women are harassed in Kuwait, it’s a serious problem that shouldn’t be discounted or belittled. Do better.
I’m doing just fine. Maybe you should do better. Yes plenty of girls do it, particularly in the age group of 18-22. Yes its a minority of all women, but if something works 1 out 10 times it is enough to entrench the idea that this works. Do you think if that worked 0% of the time any man would do it (well probably yes, but it wouldn’t be as prevalent). Yes following people on the road is dangerous and yes its scary, but compared to being groped or flashed its much better. Yes some women experience worse, but that almost exclusively filipino/asian women, and although that is absolutely unacceptable, it has more to do with entrenched racism and failure to enforce laws by all levels of enforcement. So how about you do better, and try to understand the point of taking two to tango. Doesn’t mean you are tangoing if you get followed, just means that a minority of your sisters tango, and that’s a big part of the problem. Don’t bother replying to me, I will not entertain this argument further. Do better is the most condescending phrase I can think of, and if Mark wouldn’t censor my answer I would have a few choice words for you.
Your comment is so severely misinformed and ludicrous that it’s almost comical. You “know” girls who go down Gulf Road looking for attention. So what? If women want attention, that’s up to them. If they don’t want attention, that’s up to them. No means no. Women are not the property of ANY man.
Any more platitudes you care to regurgitate at me?
Oh good, I’m glad it got your attention. By focusing your entire argument on the role of women, not on the actual issue of men harassing, you’re feeding into the entire cycle of a) normalizing this and b) making women second guess if they do want to report. It’s people like you that make them worried they’ll be blamed or second guessed, “You must have encouraged it”, “you must have looked at him”, “what were you wearing” etc. I’ll reply to whatever I want – this is too big of an issue to let ridiculous commentary snub real change. I’m assuming you don’t have actual data regarding the demographics of who’s harassed – which is such a redundant and idiotic thing to even bring up – so don’t make sweeping assumptions that it isn’t closer to home. Do. Better.
She’s not wrong. Half the girls in my class at AUM do this. It was a lot the topic of conversation in break between classes and it was like a competition. I have not seen them since the covid last year but I dont think they stopped. Also like reddacted I joined one time eventhough I was very unhappy but my friend was dropping me off and I cannot just get out of the car.
I totally get that this may be a habit among some, but ‘Half the girls in my class at AUM’ is not representative of the entire female population of Kuwait and is a minority group. The issue being discussed here is women being chased and harassed with unwanted male attention, if you read the stories on the Lan Asket IG or comments below you’ll see that this is happening to a lot of women, even if they’re clearly not interested nor single (including when they have their kids in the car with them). This is what is really dangerous and needs to stop – whether on the road or in the malls – everywhere. I don’t blame you for being uncomfortable in that situation, I certainly would be too. Let’s hope things change soon.
“Takes 2 to tango” is one of the dumbest things I’ve read regarding sexual harassment. Just because you have friends that take advantage of desperate men, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try to improve society for the majority of other women. Is my wife supposed to get used to getting stared at everywhere she goes in Kuwait, or followed by men walking through a mall? Just because sexual harassment happen in other countries, doesn’t mean we should sit back and do nothing. You’re honestly belittling a very serious issue just because you’re cool with it.
There is a solution, the government needs to take this issue seriously, create programs, initiatives and educate men and women (like you). Harassment in general will never completely go away (like any other negative aspect of society), but we can try to decrease the frequency it happens.
Belittling an issue because I am identifying part of the problem…. wow… Also where did I say that just because it happens in other places we have to accept it here. I am just saying that what happens here is milder than what happens in other places, because people in the comments seem to think that Kuwait is the most dangerous place for women. It shouldn’t be accepted here or anywhere. It is a problem. It is horrible situation. And yes, women who tango are a BIG part of that problem.
Women do like validation, and compliments. It’s true. Harassment is extreme form of unwanted attention. Best thing is to treat people with respect. It’s a beautiful women yes but not yours and not a piece of meat, there is a person here. How would you like a strange man to treat your sister.
Oh my goodness. I can not believe you said ‘it takes two to tango’. I’m married and have children and I still get followed AND groped HERE in Kuwait. Trust me, I do NOT want the attention. I get followed when I’m with my children! Is that ‘taking two to tango?’ I’m kuwaiti and I have been harassed both physically and verbally since I was a teenager, it’s gotten so much worse now. You are obviously very young and have so much more to learn in life. Btw I don’t know any women that go and chase men, that doesn’t mean they don’t exist, but they aren’t in my circle of friends. My circle of friends and my self do NOT want to be chased or touched. Your mentality is the problem we face here, but I believe once you’re older and have children of your own that are teens, you’ll most likely change your thought process.
Ah yes, the typical “blame the woman for her harassment” excuse.
Kindly shut tf up
The amount of harassment I’ve personally endured as a woman in Kuwait is absurd. Whether I’m in my car minding my own business, and a car would swerve inches away from my car to get my attention or even driving in front of me then pressing on the breaks so I would end up crashing into them. I can’t walk a few meters from my car to a clinic, pharmacy, supermarket without being cat-called or honked at. I can’t exercise/walk in public places without the fear of being chased or harassed. And we can’t seem to do anything to protect ourselves or else things will get uglier for us. We can’t talk back, we can’t film them, we can’t use pepper spray..
One of the stories shared on lan.asket was about a women who go beat up and cussed at because she filmed her harasser.
And no, we are not asking to be harassed because of the makeup or clothes we wear or because we decided to walk by the sea. Why can’t everyone mind their own business and let us live in an environment where we feel safe and protected? Why can’t we believe women when we say we’ve were harassed and stop blaming us for it?
I’m glad everyone’s been talking about this issue and taking it to social media to spread the word. I think it’s time for Kuwait to enforce laws to protect all women and men, and enforce strict punishments for anyone who breaks the law.
Thank you Mark for posting about this and I hope we see change very soon.
I feel safer walking alone at 3 am in a foreign city than I do walking in daylight in Kuwait. The amount of harassment here is disgusting and disappointing. :(
Just blame it on the expats and carry on (don’t ask the logic). Works every time (sadly though)…
Word !
OMG! who are all these women in the comments above claiming to not be able to be able walk a few meters from their car to a clinic, pharmacy, supermarket without being cat-called or honked at, not being able exercise/walk in public places without the fear of being chased or harassed.
They should understand that this overexaggerating wont help anyone!
While we can believe that there are these thugs everywhere, these ladies are making it out to be a jungle out there! We all live in exactly the same city/ country and we do have our eyes and ears open and can easily tell that its not THAT bad
How bad does it have to get?
It’s not an over exaggeration. It happens to my wife, her friends and co-workers. Maybe some women over-exaggerate, but the frequency women get harassed here or followed, or stared at on a daily basis.
Listen to women, stop doubting them just because you don’t see it or experience it (and you’re a dude).
Who are you to say that women are over exaggerating? You don’t know what they’ve experienced in their personal lives. I’ve been harassed while walking my dog. I’ve gotten stares from and whistled at by men on their way to the mosque for prayers. I don’t live in fear of being harassed, but that doesn’t mean others don’t. They may live in an area where it’s more common. Your comment reeks of ignorance and misogyny.
Where do you get off saying these women are exaggerating?! Your comment is a clear indication that you have never been on the receiving end and its people like you who just stand and observe and do nothing but just blame women for everything. If you don’t want to support women, that’s fine but don’t disregard them when they speak up!
My wife would disagree with you (see below). This is the only country in the world where she didn’t feel safe going out on her own.
Question: Are you a woman yourself?
If not, please shut the fuck up.
Yes!!! Finally people are talking about this. I’ve had instances where men have pulled up next to me at a red light, rolled down their window and tried to chat me up. When I’ve made it really clear I’m not interested (ignoring, being polite and telling them I’m married) I’ve twice been followed to my destination and been made to feel really scared. This has happened while I’ve had my kids in the car with me. It is terrifying.
Mate, I’m a guy and I’ve been harassed, I don’t understand
A lot of guys here can’t pull a woman, So they switch teams haha
Wow Thanks for posting this. I am a dude but even I find it ridiculous that women feel unsafe when they go outside alone without any male accompanying them.
2 years ago, My grandmother who is 70 now called me to come quickly to the nearby grocery shop because she was being followed by a guy. And I am not saying she is not attractive but she looks pretty old and For her to not feel safe at that age was very sad.
I think the guys here don’t get and lot and therefore they are thirsty af. I don’t get any myself but you won’t see me behaving like that lol.
No women of any age feel safe. Something needs to change
It’s really terrible
However, has any lady tried calling 112 when being harassed, and asking for some sort of help? I think maybe that will help, at least a bit?
I’m sick of it. My husband is stuck in Vietnam due to Covid, so I go out alone during the daytime only. Yesterday I tried the Friday market and was disgusted at the glaring and comments passed. I wore a long coat with no makeup on purpose. But it’s even worse for a foreigner. Best is to avoid eye contact at all times. Have a miserable look on your face, even when you enjoy seeing all the interesting things at the market. It was not a nice experience at all.
Enforced segregation between the genders is part of the problem not the solution to sexual harassment. There is every indication Kuwait is going the Italian way.
Expect a typical Kuwait neighborhood to feel like Rome or Milan where eavesteasing is almost a social tradition. Also I refuse to believe it is a new phenomenon. Whereas before the invasion, it was predominantly expat women who were subject to harassment, latterly even first class Kuwaiti citizens are experiencing the ugly beast of harassment from uncouth, ill bred and more importantly ill read youth.
Goosebumps while watching her video. I feel you, Girl. I hope the gulf will do something about this. Yes many women have been harrassed specially Asians living in the gulf. FILIPINOS, NEPALIS, BHUTANS, KOREANS, CHINESE, JAPANESE. More harrassed than any other nationality. BUT does anyone care??? Does arabs care about it? nope. they were women who stay silent because its not their homeland.
It’s an interesting topic. My wife and two daughters are currently out of Kuwait and my wife is refusing to come back. She has many issues in Kuwait but this is one of them. She always felt uncomfortable ever going out on her in own in our area (Mangaf) because she felt stared at and objectified by the local, almost completely and exclusively batchelor male, population.
Even my 4 year old daughter was a victim.
We were in the sea front in Fahaheel one day, and my daughters are both blonde and cute. My daughters are usually very much loved and welcomed in a completely natural way which is innocent and nice compared with the west. However, on his particular day, two men pulled up in the car park and asked if they could take a photo of my daughter. This often happens, so we saw nothing wrong it it. Until he pulled her into his car, sat her on his lap, and started snogging her full on on the lips, whilst his friend took photos :( we were horrified, she was crying, and we managed to pull her out of the car.
I’m currently trying to get my wife back and she is reluctant (many other issues, not just this). But I am surprised it happens in the Gulf Road; I thought it was kind of restricted to down her in Mangaf.
It is very very sad :(
oh my lord! I am so sorry that happened to your family and especially your daughter! That is absolutely unacceptable and I hope you and your family are doing well
From my personal experience, I’ve been harassed by women and men.
Women would be following me through the mall and even follow me into a store, sometimes they would even try to take a photo of me on their phone! And most of them they would be laughing and giggling like idiots just to get my attention.
And sometimes men would make fun of my hair or how I dress or start screeching/howling something in Arabic that was directed at me. This one time around 2009, my mother and I were waiting for a taxi, and then two guys guy in a car stopped in front of us and one of them tried to get my mother’s attention, and we immediately left and went inside a bakery nearby, and then shortly after, that same attention-seeking guy came inside the bakery, looking like he was trying to harass again, but then he was acting like he was trying to buy something, and then my mother and I quickly left the place. I can’t remember if we walked back home (because this did happen on a street we used to live on) or if we found a taxi after. That whole experience was so frightening, because what idiot tries to get someone’s attention when they’re with their child??!
Lastly, this other time, I was at TSC Sharq, packing my items at the cashier when some random guy started to record me on their phone, and I think I remember my mother yelling at that guy, and that guy was just laughing to himself like it’s funny/no big deal to record someone packing their groceries. Then somebody at the customer service desk announced on the PA calling for security, and I don’t remember what happened next, but I think my mother and I quickly left. Strangely enough, another similar experience like that happened at TSC Salmiya. The period between 2008-2012 was practically a nightmare to be walking outside, and most of these incidents happened in daytime.
Just recounting these events have already made me upset, but I’m telling them here to remind people that it’s not only just women who face harassment.
Sadly this is such a common occurrence and sometimes it can be a scary experience. I’ve had plenty which I’m sure is the norm for most women. I’ve been followed while in my car countless times. Once when I was going back to my car, a guy who was following me blocked my car door from being opened because he wanted to talk to me. Another time I was minding my business and I wasted past a group of teenage boys and one of them called me a bitch. Literally for no reason. It’s awful.
oh boy, harassment stories… I’ve been dealing with nightmares for the past 3 years because of all the harassment I’ve experienced here. It started from when I was 11-12.
Being catcalled, being groped, being stared at, being followed, having men in cars slow down and offer me money. I can’t go anywhere in peace. It doesn’t matter if I’m with my mom or dad or both. It doesn’t matter if I’m wearing shorts–the worst experience of my life was when I was in a thick hoodie and jeans. I was 14 and clearly a child.
I’m always afraid to do anything because of the risk of violence. When I moved to Salmiya I was thrilled at the aspect of getting to jog in the garden regularly, but I eventually stopped after the harassment.
I’m 17 now, and patiently waiting to leave after school. I love Kuwait deeply, I was born and brought up here, and I have always wanted to give back to this country, but I’ve grown sick of being afraid.
I don’t think this will change unless men step up to stop other men. For that there needs to be education. But what’s the point when most men won’t even believe the frequency of harassment? This is clear just in the comments here.