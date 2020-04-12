This couldn’t have come at a better time, over the weekend I was working on my Alfa and realized I needed some tools that I didn’t have. I was trying to figure out where I could get them from when a friend messaged me to tell me that Ace Hardware was now online. I checked their Instagram account and didn’t find anything about it but when I did a google search I found AceKuwait.com
The first day I couldn’t order anything since it seems there was an issue with their website but I tried again yesterday and it worked. I think they’re still in a soft launch phase which is why they haven’t announced it.
Then over the weekend I also found out the Bloomingdale’s website was now live as well. I was looking for Grown Alchemist hand creams since Etheco were sold out and ended up at the Bloomingdales website. They also were out of Grown Alchemist hand creams but they’re stocked up on other brands.
It’s pretty impressive how both these places were able to adapt and move their stores online in such a short period of time. I know West Elm is also coming online pretty soon and other than that maybe the only other place I’d like to see go online is probably Sephora. Hand sanitizers are drying up my hands a lot so all I have been doing is buying different hand creams and hand masks to counter the effects. Oh and if Bin Nisf moved online that would also be great.
What store do you want to see online?
Note: The Aafaq Bookstore website is now working and you can use the code KAFD for free delivery in Kuwait except for Sabah Al-Ahmad residential area and Ali Sabah Al-Salem.
Update: Bin Nisf just went online a few hours ago, perfect timing! Link
You use Grown Alchemist products too??!!! Dude I used to go to Bloomingdales in 360 JUST to purchase their Gentle Facial Cleanser (best facial cleanser out there) and moisturizer. Love their products! By the way, Namshi used to carry some of the products last year too. Ordered a bunch of stuff from them.
I’ll check namshi out but i’m assuming its sold out there as well.
Oh yeah it sold out on Namshi last year…..mostly because of me.
It’s really impressive how quickly these stores are adapting. It’s taking a while in some cases (I’m waiting for printer ink I ordered over a week ago – but it’s a good excuse not to work) but this is understandable and I think it’s awesome and much credit should go to the people still out there doing the deliveries. twice the tip always goes to them than in normal times.
Currently waiting for more than eight deliveries – never shopped online in Kuwait before this.
Everything about this country is impressing me about the way they are dealing with things – from the pandemic to the infrastructure (apart from forcing my wife and kids to leave – but that’s more my wife’s employers fault than the country’s fault).
Another chalk in the positive column for Kuwait.
Don’t know where you ordered your ink from, but I ran out of printer toner last week and ordered one from Blink and it was delivered the next day.
as you said if bin nisf gets online, that would be just perfect!
right now you can call them and order from them but it would be wayyy more practical to browse online and buy.
Binnisf.com is now online :)
😍😍😍😍😍 perfect timing!
I’m really pleased with Bloomingdale’s prices, they are exactly the same prices as the U.K. +/- £3 which a few years ago was only a dream because prices where jacked up too high. I hope Bloomingdale’s gets a men’s collection and runs the overpriced Harvey nics out of business.