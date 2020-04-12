This couldn’t have come at a better time, over the weekend I was working on my Alfa and realized I needed some tools that I didn’t have. I was trying to figure out where I could get them from when a friend messaged me to tell me that Ace Hardware was now online. I checked their Instagram account and didn’t find anything about it but when I did a google search I found AceKuwait.com

The first day I couldn’t order anything since it seems there was an issue with their website but I tried again yesterday and it worked. I think they’re still in a soft launch phase which is why they haven’t announced it.

Then over the weekend I also found out the Bloomingdale’s website was now live as well. I was looking for Grown Alchemist hand creams since Etheco were sold out and ended up at the Bloomingdales website. They also were out of Grown Alchemist hand creams but they’re stocked up on other brands.

It’s pretty impressive how both these places were able to adapt and move their stores online in such a short period of time. I know West Elm is also coming online pretty soon and other than that maybe the only other place I’d like to see go online is probably Sephora. Hand sanitizers are drying up my hands a lot so all I have been doing is buying different hand creams and hand masks to counter the effects. Oh and if Bin Nisf moved online that would also be great.

What store do you want to see online?

Note: The Aafaq Bookstore website is now working and you can use the code KAFD for free delivery in Kuwait except for Sabah Al-Ahmad residential area and Ali Sabah Al-Salem.

Update: Bin Nisf just went online a few hours ago, perfect timing! Link