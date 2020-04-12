If you’re a Kuwaiti citizen abroad and want to come back to Kuwait then you should register at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website. Here is the link.
ah is that what this is! :)
I got sent it by WhatsApp last night but didn’t have a clue what it was lol
Dude.. I’m not a citizen but I’m definitely anythn more than just an expat who came to make money 🙁 Kuwait has divided people in only 2 categories- Citizens & Expats. But there is 1 more category of people like us who were born & brought up in Kuwait, hardly been out of Kuwait for any longer period of time like not even one month, people like us who didn’t even leave Kuwait during the Desert Storm war in 1990, all that we have is in Kuwait, people like us who don’t have anythin *outside* Kuwait cuz whatever we earn we’re somehow givin it back to Kuwait’s economy in the form of house rent or daily expenses or even savings in bank accounts of Kuwait itself & not outside cuz Kuwait is our only home. The only home we’ve ever know cuz our parents who came to Kuwait when there was no airport also, are buried in the cemeteries of Kuwait ☹ & for some unfortunate reason I decide to attend a best friend’s wedding abroad, apply a leave of only 2 weeks… & then I’m stuck here alone for almost 2 months now 😥 I miss my family who is in Kuwait, we r all adults who stay separately so I’m more worried about my house rent as I have no idea what that haaris will do in my absence as he’s totally an unholy man.. I need to return to my home please… Send some option for people like us 😥💔
Yay, that means more quarantine time for the rest of us.