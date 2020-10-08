As the title says, Amazon.ae now ships to Kuwait. I’ve never really used Amazon.ae so not sure how well stocked the UAE based site is but I just checked the price of a Nintendo Switch Lite and with shipping and customs the price came out to KD69 which is around 5KD cheaper than the cheapest price I’ve seen in Kuwait.

Nintendo Switch Lite: AED 769.29

Shipping & handling: AED 25.26

Import Fees Deposit: AED 41.97

Order total: AED 836.52

Amazon tend to overcharge with the import fees deposit and then refund you the difference at a later time so the price is going to be slightly less than KD69 actually. Not everything ships to Kuwait but this could be a new website to check anytime you’re looking to order something and can’t find it locally.