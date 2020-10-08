I’ve gotten a number of messages from STC users that they’re having difficulty accessing my blog from their devices. Do you have STC and are having difficulty accessing my blog? If yes, let me know in the comments cuz I’m curious about how widespread this issue is.
i use Oredoo and i face the same problem.. i had to connect to the Zain Wifi to open ur blog!!
Not what I wanted to hear, this adds more complications to the issue 😭
@Mark Maybe you should rephrase your question. If STC users really cannot access your blog they probably cannot see your post and cannot comment. Maybe better to ask specifically if any STC user is able to access your blog, and ask those to comment that they can.
i’d say the majority of people have different providers at work vs home vs their phones. the people who contacted me realized their was an issue with STC and my blog because they were able to open it on a different connection.
Strange issue. does not work on the mobile internet of stc but works fine on stc broadband (using router) same location.
I use STC at home and Ooredoo at work and have no problem accessing your site.
Same issue with Quality net too considering they share the infrastructure with STC now
Working on it :)
Using STC 5G at home.. no issues works fine
I remember I alerted you to the issue on Instagram.
Yes, your blog doesn’t open thru my STC 5G at home. I switch to cellular and only then it’s all good.
I face the same issue using STC.
Works fine with Zein
From the UAE….have been unable to access your site on any mobile device….no issues for a laptop…..
No issues whatsoever while accessing the site on :
1. STC 4G Broadband at work, using laptop or mobile ;
2. ZAIN 5G Broadband at home, using laptop or mobile;
3. OOREDOO 4G – mobile.
I can not access your website on Ooredoo network
Could be a routing issue to your servers. Ask your hosting company to check if their routes have issues.
I’m using STC through personal hotspot and it’s always been working.