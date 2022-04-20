While in London I spotted an Amazon Fresh grocery store next to my hotel using their grab-and-go concept. Basically it’s the next step after self-checkout, there is no checkout. You basically walk into the store, open your Amazon app and pull up a QR code which you need to scan at the entrance before going in. After that, you just take whatever you want from the shelves and then walk out without having to go through the checkout process. The store’s AI matches you to your Amazon account and using various cameras knows what you take and just charges your credit card.
The process felt pretty weird cuz on the way out you don’t have to scan or do anything, you just walk out. So it feels like you forgot to do something or that you’ve stolen an item. But it’s pretty great and after my first purchase, I got £10 credit put into my account to use during the day at the store, and then the second time I picked up something, I got another £10 credit put into my account to use during the evenings at the store. So basically was shopping for free.
I still don’t understand why our supermarket chains here don’t install self check out machines. Dear Sultan Center, please install self-checkout machines it’s 2022!
Sultan can’t fix something as basic as online shopping.
More self-checkout machines = less expats!
Inspite of having a self check out machines, peeps will be like “Secuse me where is the cashier”
Bagger Mafia is not pleased. How will they justify their additional income by deliberately creating 79342 bags for five items; and then not letting take carry the bags? They have been pampered long enough to know nobody likes to push their cart to the car!
Ninjas even need help at McDonalds kiosk machine…
On a couple of occasions the Amazon AI has gone slightly wrong for me and I’ve ended up being overcharged. I found that the receipt wasn’t emailed to me straight away, often a few hours later, by which time I was long-gone. It’s quick and easy to resolve through the Amazon app and with no quibble.
Technically, there are self-checkouts in Kuwait. In Shamiya Co-Op, they have one.
Bayan coop has self checking trolleys
Haven’t heard of this before. Ho does it work?
Many times I have seen muscular looking young fellows who not only don’t push their own shopping carts but needs a bagger to load stuff into their vehicles. So what are the muscles for? Very bizarre. I can understand why old people need that service but why can’t the young men and women do these things themselves. I think it is a very strange phenomenon that happens only in Kuwait. I saw a young non-Kuwaiti colleague do it but didn’t sound impolite and ask him why cant he do it himself.
Maybe they are just trying to tip these bagger guys. Or its about pride to do such a menial task. If latter is the case, then shame on them.
As long as the co-op has 20+ expats working as loaders, this won’t change. Its not about muscular young fellows , it’s about the system. Plus , if noone uses these useless people they won’t have a purpose of living
we’re not even willing to carry our own bags to our cars. oddly enough people here seem to love making other people do their job for them often without a tip or a thank you.
Another way for big tech to take more of your information without your consent, now they know what you look like from top to bottom what’s preventing this information being in the wrong hands or hacked. Your own gov’t doesn’t have this much info about you.
