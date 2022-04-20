I posted these pictures up on Twitter last year and forgot to share them here. These two photos are of the Cumberland Yacht Club (CYC) taken back in the 1960s. The club was located in Mina Al Ahmadi and I first heard about it through John Beresford’s post on my blog. Since then I’ve been trying to find information on the club so I can put together a post similar to the one I did of the Ahmadi Desert Motoring Club but progress has been slow.
For now, I just wanted to share these two photos until I put together a more concise post on the CYC. It’s pretty sad how we don’t have anything visually as beautiful today.
Hey Mark! Although this club itself might not exist, there is the Kuwait Sailing School (IG: kwtsailing) operating out of Julaiaa Beach resort now with similar dingy boats teaching both kids and adults how to sail.
Hopefully in time, and with the right support these clubs can have their own nice buildings like this on the coast of Kuwait once again – but rest assured there are those actively working to make these possibilities available again :)
hey, yeah i know of the Kuwait Sailing School, I’ve posted about them before, there is also the Kuwait Offshore Sailing Association https://www.instagram.com/kosakwt/.
I didn’t mention the lack of sailing in Kuwait, just that we don’t have beautiful beach scenes anymore similar to the ones in the photos.
Yeah for sure, not as empty or clean as it used to be. All we can do is hope these groups will help improve that somehow by shedding light on water sports and the importance of these spaces.
I saw your post about KOSA, actually ended up going and doing a few trips with them thanks to your post!
Wow, that water looks super good and inviting…and no plastic or cans. Kuwait must have been an amazing place to live in the 60s/70s.These pics remind me of the beach scenes from JAWS btw.
True that about the beautiful looking beach in the picture even the water looks blue! It looks green now!
