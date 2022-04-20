Yesterday I was at Lulu getting some honey when I spotted a Kirkland Signature product. Kirkland Signature is a private label brand that belongs to the US retailer Costco. Totally random, and it was actually priced pretty reasonably (around 2.5KD). No idea if they carry any other Kirkland products, hopefully they do cuz they’re generally pretty good quality and really good value.

Update: Carrefour also carries a couple of Kirkland Signature products, an organic apple cider vinegar and an organic creamy peanut butter.