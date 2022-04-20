Yesterday I was at Lulu getting some honey when I spotted a Kirkland Signature product. Kirkland Signature is a private label brand that belongs to the US retailer Costco. Totally random, and it was actually priced pretty reasonably (around 2.5KD). No idea if they carry any other Kirkland products, hopefully they do cuz they’re generally pretty good quality and really good value.
Update: Carrefour also carries a couple of Kirkland Signature products, an organic apple cider vinegar and an organic creamy peanut butter.
They’ve always had Kirkland honey I think. I recall seeing honey bottles in that shape at Lulu before and I also buy honey regularly 🤔
And that’s the only Kirkland product they carry
https://www.luluhypermarket.com/en-kw/search/?text=kirkland
ah that sucks
Carrefour is here to save the day. They’ve got peanut butter and apple cider vinegar too lol
They sell the honey for like 750 fils more, don’t super markets compare their prices to each other?
https://www.carrefourkuwait.com/mafkwt/en/v4/search?keyword=kirkland
With the items I usually buy, I’ve found Lulu to be cheaper than Carrefour.
Lulu certainly has stirred things up a notch. Between the Coops and the Sultan Centre things were static and there was limited choice.
I hope Al Adil supermarket of Dubai makes a foray into Kuwait. It might even give Lulu a run for its money.
Monoprix seems to have run out of steam ?? Not sure
Monoprix is due to open very soon…
hmmm, there are other brands of honey in that shape and I was there just a few weeks ago getting honey and literally scanned the whole section cuz was looking for something very specific and they didn’t have Kirkland, so I’m assuming its new.
Possible, though I remember using a bottle of the exact size, shape and label colours a few years ago but I can’t tell if it was this brand specifically.
The bear bottle is common with honey brands
https://www.luluhypermarket.com/en-kw/sue-bee-clover-honey-680g/p/22542
Ew, that label is ugly, I’d never buy that!
Same thing is sold at more than double the price here in Dubai
https://www.luluhypermarket.com/en-ae/kirkland-organic-raw-honey-680g/p/1338188
Carrefour UAE don’t have this. Looks like Lulu have established a monopoly 😂
You can also find Kirkland Signature diet beverages in convenience stores.
Which ones?