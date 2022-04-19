The Subway brand changed ownership in Kuwait recently. Kout Food Group who have Pizza Hut, Burger King, Taco Bell and Applebee’s have now taken over the Subway brand. According to their Instagram account, they became the new owners starting March 25th.
It was announced back in February 2022. I hope they bring back their old experience and the new app that is available in the West and in Dubai.
Source: https://www.subway.com/PressReleases/Subway%20Press%20Release%20KFG_Final.pdf
I miss which wich
I miss Nathan’s
Was Quiznos in Kuwait any good?
I don’t remember, I checked my blog for a previous posts and found a few nut nothing really definitive
Quiznos was great for the first two years and then went downhill after that.
Looks like the old subway branches are still operating independently of the new ownership, even though the new owners took over their instagram. they’re making comments saying they currently have no branches open and they’re only offering delivery via talabat. this whole thing is weird. it would explain why subway in kuwait has went to shit the past few months.
I heard the old subway rebranded to Substop
damn, I saw a Substop while passing by Farwaniyah the other day. I was too dumb that I assumed it was some ripoff Subway 💀
Arabs should simply make their own brands and make it famous and not depend towards others. It’s the best way and it can be a global arab brand.
Kudu and Al-Tazaj couldn’t last in Kuwait, the problem is that there’s too many restaurants with little variety and not many people want to try new things.
What about blimpie?
Anyone tried this store?