Assima Mall, the new mall located in the city right across from Solo Pizza and Kipco Tower is now open. Even though the mall is open, the majority of the stores are still under construction and haven’t opened up, but it’s still worth visiting and checking out because it’s such a nice-looking space.

Here is a list of places that are currently open. I might have missed a few but the list should still give you an idea of what to expect if you visit:

Aeropostale

Aldo

Atyab Al Marshoud

Bershka

Beverly Hills Polo Club

Boggi

Calvin Klein Jeans

Charles & Keith

Explorers Base

Faces

Grey Fashion

Hush Puppies

Ikea

Intersport

Jysk

Kiko

L’Occitane

Lakeland

LC Waikiki

Levi’s

Nespresso

Paul

Pull & Bear

Rituals

Riva

Rullart

Sephora

Sketchers

Stradivarius

Sun Glass Hut

Super Dry

Swims

The North Face

Tiramixu

Toby’s Estate

Tommy Hilfiger

Zara Home

Zara

The parking is also open so it shouldn’t be an issue finding a place to park. If you want to pass by and check the mall out, here is their location on Google Maps.