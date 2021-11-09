Assima Mall, the new mall located in the city right across from Solo Pizza and Kipco Tower is now open. Even though the mall is open, the majority of the stores are still under construction and haven’t opened up, but it’s still worth visiting and checking out because it’s such a nice-looking space.
Here is a list of places that are currently open. I might have missed a few but the list should still give you an idea of what to expect if you visit:
Aeropostale
Aldo
Atyab Al Marshoud
Bershka
Beverly Hills Polo Club
Boggi
Calvin Klein Jeans
Charles & Keith
Explorers Base
Faces
Grey Fashion
Hush Puppies
Ikea
Intersport
Jysk
Kiko
L’Occitane
Lakeland
LC Waikiki
Levi’s
Nespresso
Paul
Pull & Bear
Rituals
Riva
Rullart
Sephora
Sketchers
Stradivarius
Sun Glass Hut
Super Dry
Swims
The North Face
Tiramixu
Toby’s Estate
Tommy Hilfiger
Zara Home
Zara
The parking is also open so it shouldn’t be an issue finding a place to park. If you want to pass by and check the mall out, here is their location on Google Maps.
The store list is so disappointing.
I like it because it means I don’t have to go all the way to Avenues or Kout Mall for some basic places.
Al Kout for me is the best in Kuwait… haven’t felt the need to visit Avenues at all in the last 3-4 years
Why is Al Shaya left out???
They aren’t, they have stores there, the list is just for places currently open. More than half the mall is still closed.
What about Gallery Lafayette and Monoprix. Are they still opening?
Should’ve spelt it correctly: Aasima
🤷🏻♂️
https://instagram.com/theassimamall?utm_medium=copy_link
That’s how they spell it
That’s what I meant… they should’ve spelt it correctly.
Hi Mark,
Just wanted to let you know that it’s not Explorers Case…. The Store name is Explorers Base Junior
Oops autocorrect
What are the restaurants available there?