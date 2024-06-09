A few weeks ago I posted that I got a bluetooth adapter for my Bang & Olufsen A9 and that I had crazily bought the A9 for 890KD 10 years ago. Out of curiosity I was trying to find out how much a new one today costs and I cam across the Bang & Olufsen website for Kuwait.
Not sure how long its been around for but I wasn’t aware they had an online website with all the prices listed. Want a Beolab 50? That will cost you 18,975KD. Want a Beolab 90? Thats selling for 47,000KD. Add to cart!
I love that they have all the prices up. Anyway, the new A9 starts at 1,290KD which is quite a big jump from their prices 10 years ago. Here is the link to the B&O website.
3 replies on “Bang & Olufsen Kuwait Website”
47,000 KD huh…looks like a bargain!
Do they have express delivery? If not, sorry I’m out
Just buy it from selfridges, I gave up on the Kuwaiti market. Get a selfridges unlimited delivery subscription for like $60, then for a year you’ll have free shipping. I buy all my everything off the etc. I got my devialet set up off them and it arrived within a week if I’m not mistaken.
the h95 headphones are 294kd on selfridges, 303 on b&o usa, 349 on B&O Kuwait! If you get the unlimited deliveries then it’s free too.
I would just buy s sports car by this point.