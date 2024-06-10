Guide to Pools in Kuwait with Day Passes (2024)

There are plenty of public beaches in Kuwait but not that many swimming pools you can access without being a member or staying at a hotel. But, some hotels do offer day passes to their pools so I called as many hotels as I could until I had enough to put a list together. This is the 2024 edition list so the prices are current.
All the pools on this list are singles friendly except for Seashell Julaia Resort which isn’t. None of the pools require you to be invited by a member except for SVN. SVN gets an exception for this list because it’s the nicest place with lots of very cool facilities. So for a very premium members only club, it’s actually great value compared to a lot of other places, so find a friend with a membership.
The list below is arranged from least expensive to most expensive:
Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort
Telephone: 24590000
Price: 10KD
Seashell Julaia Hotel & Resort
Telephone: 1844444
Price = 15KD
Crowne Plaza
Telephone: 1848111
Weekday/Weekend: 20KD
Symphony Style Hotel
Telephone: 25770000
Weekday: 20KD
Weekend: 25KD
Holiday Inn Salmiya
Telephone: 25760000
Weekday: 20KD
Weekend: 29KD
Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall
Telephone: 23931234
Weekday/Weekend: 25KD
Ladies only on Monday and Wednesday
Millennium Hotel
Telephone: 22050505
Weekday/Weekend: 25KD
Mövenpick Hotel Resort AlBidaa
Telephone: 22253100
Weekday: 25KD
Weekend: 30KD
Hilton Resort
Telephone: 22256222
Weekday: 30KD
Weekend: 35KD
SVN Club (member invite required)
Telephone: 1876777
Weekday: 30KD
Weekend: 40KD
Marina Hotel
Telephone: 22230030
Weekday: 35KD
Weekend: 40KD
Four Seasons
Telephone: 22006000
Weekday/Weekend: 40KD (70KD Couple)
Waldorf Astoria
Telephone: 24774444
Price 1: 40KD (Inc. 1 Mocktail)
Price 2: 50KD (Inc. Food + Mocktail)
If I missed a place where you can access a pool with a day pass, let me know in the comments.
I’d gladly pay these ridiculous amounts or even a bit more (if they had real beer)
I think Radisson Blue has a day pass for 25 kd weekdays and 30/35 kd weekends
You need to have a member invite you though
A few weeks ago i called waldorf and they told me they dont currently have guest passes if youre not an actual guest at the hotel. Has that changed?
I guess cuz I called them yesterday