Guide to Pools in Kuwait with Day Passes (2024)

There are plenty of public beaches in Kuwait but not that many swimming pools you can access without being a member or staying at a hotel. But, some hotels do offer day passes to their pools so I called as many hotels as I could until I had enough to put a list together. This is the 2024 edition list so the prices are current.

All the pools on this list are singles friendly except for Seashell Julaia Resort which isn’t. None of the pools require you to be invited by a member except for SVN. SVN gets an exception for this list because it’s the nicest place with lots of very cool facilities. So for a very premium members only club, it’s actually great value compared to a lot of other places, so find a friend with a membership.

The list below is arranged from least expensive to most expensive:

Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort

Telephone: 24590000

Price: 10KD



Seashell Julaia Hotel & Resort

Telephone: 1844444

Price = 15KD

Crowne Plaza

Telephone: 1848111

Weekday/Weekend: 20KD

Symphony Style Hotel

Telephone: 25770000

Weekday: 20KD

Weekend: 25KD

Holiday Inn Salmiya

Telephone: 25760000

Weekday: 20KD

Weekend: 29KD

Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall

Telephone: 23931234

Weekday/Weekend: 25KD

Ladies only on Monday and Wednesday

Millennium Hotel

Telephone: 22050505

Weekday/Weekend: 25KD

Mövenpick Hotel Resort AlBidaa

Telephone: 22253100

Weekday: 25KD

Weekend: 30KD

Hilton Resort

Telephone: 22256222

Weekday: 30KD

Weekend: 35KD

SVN Club (member invite required)

Telephone: 1876777

Weekday: 30KD

Weekend: 40KD

Marina Hotel

Telephone: 22230030

Weekday: 35KD

Weekend: 40KD

Four Seasons

Telephone: 22006000

Weekday/Weekend: 40KD (70KD Couple)

Waldorf Astoria

Telephone: 24774444

Price 1: 40KD (Inc. 1 Mocktail)

Price 2: 50KD (Inc. Food + Mocktail)

If I missed a place where you can access a pool with a day pass, let me know in the comments.