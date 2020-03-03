When I found out the American bookstore Borders was opening up at The Avenues I got pretty excited because I thought finally, a bookstore! Well they opened over the holidays and guess what? They don’t sell books! Borders in Kuwait is a toy store for some reason with not a single book for sale.

The stationary and arts & crafts store Paperchase also opened as part of Borders. Both are located side by side in Avenues Phase I.