When I found out the American bookstore Borders was opening up at The Avenues I got pretty excited because I thought finally, a bookstore! Well they opened over the holidays and guess what? They don’t sell books! Borders in Kuwait is a toy store for some reason with not a single book for sale.
The stationary and arts & crafts store Paperchase also opened as part of Borders. Both are located side by side in Avenues Phase I.
I’m really disappointed by this, visited last Thursday. I don’t see the point of the store, the toys are overpriced and already available in multiple stores. Why couldn’t they have sold books / magazines like the Dubai store?
As far as I’ve heard, Borders went bankrupt a long time ago, and you can just license the Borders name.
Bookstore? really? have you seen Kinokuniya in Dubai lately? They’re a dying breed.