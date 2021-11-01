Kuwait’s favorite tabletop gaming store ‘Good Game’ started their two-week-long sale today. The sale is only taking place in-store so if you haven’t been to their new location yet this is a good reason to pass by (It also gives you the excuse to pass by Spunsprinkles upstairs).

Games will be discounted up to 90% and this will also be the very first time they have a sale on Magic the Gathering products. If you want to pass by, here is their location on Google Maps and they’re on Instagram @goodgamekw