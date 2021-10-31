● Following the success of its #CookWithMe TikTok campaign, talabat has launched a special collection featuring viral TikTok dishes available for order.

● From October 28th, customers can order a variety of viral dishes through the talabat application.

● These viral dishes have received an astonishing 750,000 likes, 19,000 reshares and over 6,000 comments.

talabat, the region’s leading food delivery and q-commerce platform has launched a special collection of dishes from its viral #CookWithMe campaign, due to overwhelming demand from consumers eager to experience the TikTok creations.

The dishes, PB&J smoothies, Nutella treats combined with mozzarella cheese (AKA, Bella Mozza-tella) and chip-crusted chickenare only available at Everyday Coffee, Kofe, Steers, All Things Acai, 32 Burger, and respectively – and can only be ordered for a limited time.

These dishes have received an astonishing 750,000 likes, 19,000 reshares, and over 6,000 comments, once again proving that amazing food does in fact break the internet.

The special edition TikTok collection will be available for a limited amount of time on talabat. Consumers can download the talabat application from the iOS Store, Google Play Store or Huawei App Gallery. Link