For the first time in the Middle East, six writers from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will have the opportunity to turn their dream project into an Arabic-language TV show. The National Creative Industries Group (NCIG) in partnership with Netflix have created an intensive program designed to incubate six creators to turn their TV series ideas into pitch decks ready to present to Netflix in six weeks.
If you have a TV series idea you think would be great for Netflix, submissions to apply for this program opens tomorrow (November 1st).
Selected participants will receive:
– Mentoring and masterclasses led by best-in-class industry professionals
– Sessions with the Netflix development team
– Training and certification by the world-renowned New York Film Academy
– The opportunity to pitch final projects to the Netflix team
– For Saudi-based participants, all travel and accommodation in Kuwait will be covered
For more information, click here.
Note: This is open to people residing in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, expats included.
